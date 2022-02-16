10-fold tax hike for crypto miners proposed by Kazakh economy minister

10-fold tax hike for crypto miners proposed by Kazakh economy minister
Having been driven out of China, only recently arrived crypto miners might soon be packing up in Kazakhstan.
By bne IntelIiNews February 16, 2022

Kazakh Economy Minister Alibek Quantyrov said on February 15 that his team has suggested a 10-fold increase in the tax rate applied to cryptocurrency-mining firms operating in Kazakhstan, RFE/RL reported. 

Quantyrov reported said he believed the move was necessary in the regulation of all cryptocurrency companies in the Central Asian nation, electricity-thirsty enterprises that consume power from both energy producing firms and unregulated energy supply groups. The course of action proposed would not have any impact on ordinary energy consumers, he added.

"Our ministry suggests considering to separate a group of consumers of energy producing organisations for the purpose of setting higher tariffs for them than our groups of consumers have," RFE/RL quoted Quantyrov as saying.

Last week, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered authorities to identify all cryptocurrency mining enterprises and increase the electricity surcharge they are required to pay.

Earlier in February, Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Minister of Finance Marat Sultangaziyev proposed an increase in electricity prices for cryptominers from $0.0023 per kWh to $0.01, while also proposing a tax be levied on every GPU card and piece of equipment required for the mining of cryptocurrency. He also proposed removing exemptions on value added tax (VAT) for most crypto mining hardware. Most large-scale mining operations in Kazakhstan involve around 10,000 mining rigs, which include ASICs, racks, GPUs, cooling units and associated facilities. 

Kazakhstan’s power grid has been strained by the influx of crypto mining firms from China that took place last year, leading to blackouts during the winter. China banned crypto mining after suffering a drain on its electricity grid, causing the companies to shift to Kazakhstan and other countries.

Cryptocurrency farms in Kazakhstan were unplugged from the power grid between January 24 and February 7 as the state-run electricity utility cut power supplies for crypto miners in the face of power shortages. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kyrgyzstan struggling to refill Toktogul reservoir

Rial gains and Tehran unveils missile as final nuclear deal revival talks begin

Turkmenistan: Lifeline D

Tech

Softline acquires Indian provider to strengthen global cloud service offering

Softline, a Russian-founded IT solution and service provider listed on the London and Moscow stock exchanges, is to acquire Umbrella Infocare, an Indian cloud service company

Slovenian medical app developer Mediately raises €7.2mn for European expansion

160,000 European doctors are already using Mediately's app that facilitates access to medical knowledge.

How Russian customers of Western IT equipment prepare for potential sanctions

As Western powers could restrict supplies of IT equipment and support as part of potential sanctions against Russia, Sber is preparing for all scenarios.

Booking.com to pay RUB1.3bn fine over abuse of dominant position

On January 31, a Moscow court rejected Booking.com’s appeal against a RUB1.3bn fine ($17mn at the current exchange rate) in relation to its alleged violation of the anti-monopoly legislation.

Nexters acquires gaming studios, Rostelecom eyes cloud gaming company

At the end of January Nexters – a Russian-founded gaming company which went public on the Nasdaq last summer by merging with a SPAC – announced a series of acquisition and investment deals.

Softline acquires Indian provider to strengthen global cloud service offering
1 day ago
Slovenian medical app developer Mediately raises €7.2mn for European expansion
2 days ago
How Russian customers of Western IT equipment prepare for potential sanctions
9 days ago
Booking.com to pay RUB1.3bn fine over abuse of dominant position
9 days ago
Nexters acquires gaming studios, Rostelecom eyes cloud gaming company
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    7 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    23 days ago
  3. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    2 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas
    8 days ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    23 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    20 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    7 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss