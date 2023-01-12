40% of Romanian employees to leave their jobs unless they get paid more

40% of Romanian employees to leave their jobs unless they get paid more
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 12, 2023

More than half of the Romanian employees (53%) expect to see their salary increase this year, according to a poll carried out by the employee platform Undelucram.ro. Should the raise not happen, 40% of them would give up their jobs and seek better-paying alternatives.

The average wage in Romania dropped by a real 2% y/y as of October, as inflation hit 16% y/y.

The central bank expects annual inflation to drop into single-digits during Q3 this year, but independent analysts see double-digit inflation rates at least until the end of 2023.

According to the survey, one-third of employees would need a 20% to 30% raise to convince them to stay in their current jobs.

“We see in this survey a pertinent expectation from employees to get higher salaries this year, given the economic climate and also a similar intention from companies,” said Undelucram.ro founder and CEO Costin Tudor.

“We also notice HR specialists’ efforts to correlate the increase in salaries with the macroeconomic situation but also with the [individual] performance. It is worth mentioning that employers are thinking of different ways to motivate their employees even if they cannot afford a salary increase,” he added.

Romania’s largest online employee platform polled a sample of 3,834 employees and 446 employees from all sectors at the end of 2022, including IT, retail, health services, telecommunications, energy, construction, media and finance.

Russo-China trade up 30% in 2022, on course to hit $200bn early

Trade between Russia and China reached a new all-time high in 2022, with a 29.3% increase compared to the previous year, totaling $190.27bn.

Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022 to 687,370 units, up by a quarter m/m

Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022 to 687,370 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on January 12, as the sector continues to make a slow recovery from a collapse following the start of the war in February.

Inflation eases in Moldova to close to 30% y/y in December

Inflation reined in partly thanks to the gas-for-electricity deal reached by the authorities in Chisinau with separatist Transnistria.

Russian budget ends 2022 with a 1.8% deficit ahead of plan, says Sulianov

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at a government meeting on January 10 that the country's federal budget deficit for 2022 had exceeded plan and ended the year at less than the 2% of GDP forecast earlier in the year.

Ukraine’s inflation falling month on month but up to 26.6% y/y

Consumer price growth in Ukraine remained unchanged in December 2022, at 0.7% m/m, the same as in November, but lower than previous months, according to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on January 10, Interfax Ukraine reports.

