45.6% of Montenegrins think their country is going in the wrong direction
Montenegro's government led by Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic came to power at the end of 2020.
By bne IntelliNews November 30, 2021

Nearly half of Montenegrins – 45.6% – believe the country is going in the wrong direction and only 31.9% say it is going in a good direction, a poll carried out by Damar agency showed on November 29.

The poll, carried out among 1,007 people, shows that the trust of Montenegrins in the policy and priorities of the government of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic has deteriorated from 2020, when it came to power promising reforms after 30-years of rule by the Democratic Party of Socialists. 

The poll reveals many respondents believe the priorities of the government — backed by a broad grouping of numerous small parties and coalitions — do not align with those of the population. The government has also been held back by numerous disagreements among its members. 

Many people believe the government is focused mainly on the Serbian Orthodox Church, but this topic is not seen as important by the population, the poll showed.

By contrast, respondents said unemployment is the most important issue the government should tackle, but they believe the cabinet is not focused on it.

17.7% of respondents said the fight against corruption and organised crime should also be a priority for the government. Nearly the same share of people – 16.8% – said this is among the government’s top priorities.

Krivokapic’s cabinet is too focused on ethnic issues, said some respondents, who consider this should not be a focus at all.

The poll also showed that, according to citizens, the new government has not fulfilled its promise not to seek to retaliate against the former ruling Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS).

