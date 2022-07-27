Abandoned Ankara ‘wonderland’ transferred to opposition council

Abandoned Ankara ‘wonderland’ transferred to opposition council
Erdogan opened the park to big fanfare in March 2019. / Turkish Presidency.
By bne IntelIiNews July 27, 2022

An abandoned Ankara amusement park given a big opening by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan three years ago has been transferred by a court to the city council after a two-year legal fight.

"Ankapark Wonderland Eurasia", opened just prior to Turkey’s 2019 local elections, is now under the control of the Ankara municipality run by the main opposition party to Erdogan’s AKP, the Republican People’s Party (CHP). City mayor Mansur Yavas is highlighting what he says was an abominable misuse of public funds by the AKP—the project cost $801mn, according to Yavas—with the prospect of the parliamentary and presidential elections, which must take place by June 2023, expected to heighten the war of words over the fiasco.

"Fifteen thousand social housing units or 300 student dormitories could have been built to meet the needs of the Ankara people," Yavas was reported as saying by Reuters after the city council took control of the park.

The news agency also reported how the dinosaur models, for which Ankapark was famous, were now falling apart, lying strewn around a defunct weed-covered area the size of around 120 football pitches.

Ankapark’s operator shut down the attraction after eight months of operations in November 2019, citing losses.

AKP deputy provincial head in Ankara, Mehmet Yilmazer, attempted to shift the blame for the amusement park debacle on to Yavas, writing on Twitter: "Mansur Yavas has not provided any service to Ankara. He made Ankapark go bankrupt and then left it to rot."

The Ankara municipality is seeking development proposals for the site via a website.

In the year prior to the opening of Ankapark, there were portents of doom as its developers struggled to hit completion deadlines and safety demands—Melih Gokcek, the former AKP mayor of Ankara, was pictured stuck at the top of a rollercoaster shortly after the park was finished.

On opening day, in his speech in front of a model dinosaur and a fountain decorated with cat statues, Erdogan said the park would provide the Ankara municipality with 50mn Turkish lira a year. “Ankapark ... isn’t just a symbol of pride for Ankara, but for all of Turkey,” Erdogan told a gathered crowd of thousands.

The park was meant to boast some 2,117 attractions including 14 rollercoasters. It was targeting 5mn visitors in its first operational year.

Populist Erdogan is known for pushing mega-infrastructure projects, including Istanbul’s three-year-old mega airport and mega hospitals across the country.

The Turkish leader’s “crazy”—as in “crazy wow” — project, the multi-billion-dollar Canal Istanbul, which is to slice through Turkey’s cultural and commercial capital in parallel to the Bosporus strait to link the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara with an alternative route for shipping, is moving forward. But it is under a lot of fire.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu last November appealed to foreign investors not to back it, saying experts have concluded the canal is entirely unnecessary and would hurt the environment. "In a period where the entire world is struggling with the devastating effects of the climate crisis, supporting a project like Canal Istanbul, which will disrupt the integrity of the ecosystem and cause irreversible damage to nature, stands in stark contrast to protecting nature and combatting the climate crisis," Kilicdaroglu wrote in a letter sent to diplomatic missions.
 



Credit: Turkish Presidency.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin suggested Turkey’s Baykar set up attack drone factory in Russia, Erdogan reported as saying

Turkey’s rate-setters stick to 14% pause for seventh month despite 80% inflation

Istanbul-listed Koc launches electric vehicle charging stations unit

News

Afghanistan pays electricity debts to Uzbekistan but still owes Tajikistan

Both have long-duration electricity supply agreements signed before the Taliban returned to power.

One of Ukraine's richest tycoons killed after Russian missiles hit his bedroom

One of Ukraine’s wealthiest men, Oleksiy Vadaturskyi, and his wife, Rayisa Vadaturska, were killed after a Russian strike hit their bedroom in the southern port city Mykolaiv on July 31.

First ship leaves Odesa carrying Ukrainian grain as Russian blockade finally lifts

Ukrainian grain has finally left the port of Odesa for the first time since Russia’s full-scale invasion, NV Ukraine reported on August 1.

Russia’s Chubais in hospital on life support in suspected poisoning case

Kremlin insider is in hospital in a European clinic on life support in a suspected poisoning case, Russian socialite Ksenya Sobchak reported on July 31.

Row over Babiš' conflicts of interest set to spice up Czech presidential race

Government mulling asking former premier's Agrofert holding to return subsidies that EU has ruled it was ineligible to receive because of his conflicts of interest.

Afghanistan pays electricity debts to Uzbekistan but still owes Tajikistan
8 hours ago
One of Ukraine's richest tycoons killed after Russian missiles hit his bedroom
1 day ago
First ship leaves Odesa carrying Ukrainian grain as Russian blockade finally lifts
1 day ago
Russia’s Chubais in hospital on life support in suspected poisoning case
2 days ago
Row over Babiš' conflicts of interest set to spice up Czech presidential race
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    5 days ago
  2. HESS: Putin doesn’t fit with China’s plans for an alternative global financial order
    6 days ago
  3. Off-the-scale wildfire devastates Czech Republic’s Bohemian Switzerland National Park
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s Chubais in hospital on life support in suspected poisoning case
    2 days ago
  5. IMF admits Russia’s coping with sanctions
    6 days ago
  1. DON: Why is Russia’s progress in the Ukraine campaign so slow?
    9 days ago
  2. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    22 days ago
  3. Mongolian ministers under fire for failing to quickly explain appearance of Russian armed forces on city streets
    5 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    1 month ago
  5. Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss