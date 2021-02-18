Abuse and hate speech against LGBTI people rises across Europe and Central Asia

There has been a “stark rise” in abuse and hate speech against LGBTI people in the Europe and Central Asia region, including from politicians, says a new report from the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association in Europe (ILGA-Europe).

The Annual Review of the Human Rights Situation of LGBTI People in Europe and Central Asia 2021 shows the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic worsened the situation in the last year in multiple ways, from the use of emergency powers by governments – notably in Hungary – to hack away at trans rights, to the exclusion of LGBTI people from coronavirus support packages.

“In reports from country after country, we see a stark rise in abuse and hate speech against LGBTI people,” said Evelyne Paradis, executive director of ILGA-Europe. “There has been a resurgence of authorities and officials using LGBT people as scapegoats while authoritarian regimes are empowered to isolate and legislate without due process. Overall, there has been a crackdown on democracy and civil society, and not just in Poland and Hungary, which made all the headlines in 2020. “

“The ILGA-Europe Annual Review 2021 shows a significant growth of opposition towards trans rights across Europe, which is beginning to have a wide and negative impact on legal gender recognition,” said Katrin Hugendubel, advocacy director at ILGA-Europe.

“There is legal regression and stagnation in 19 countries, many of which have seen opposition forces become louder, saying that advancing the protection against discrimination and self-determination for trans people would harm women’s rights or ‘the protection of minors’.”

Among the 19 countries that have seen regression in this area are Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia, along with several Western European countries.

Abuse in Belarus

“Attacks on freedom of assembly continue to be a growing trend,” says the report. It details the “brutal crackdown in Belarus for months, including arrests, detention, violence, and torture of LGBTI people”. Mass protests erupted in the East European country after the rigged August 2020 presidential election.

“LGBTQI people and activists have participated in and supported the protests from the first day. Some have brought rainbow flags to the protests. LGBTQI activists warned that even if [Belarus’ self-declared president Alexander] Lukashenko resigned, their fight would be far from over,” said the report.

Among those detained in the protests was LGBT+ activist Victoria Biran, who was arrested and put in administrative detention for 15 days, when on her way to the Minsk Women’s March.

“Being a peaceful protester these days in Belarus means to be a target of violence, to be terrorised, detained, attacked, beaten up, injured and murdered on the streets, or tortured in jail,” gay activist Andrei Zavalei told Politico.

In addition to developments in Belarus, “events were attacked or disturbed by extremists in Bulgaria … in Poland anti-LGBT and anti-abortion rallies were rampant, while activists were arrested. In Russia activists were detained; in Turkey there are ongoing court cases against peaceful Pride marchers and other cases against human rights defenders, and in Ukraine the Odessa Pride event was attacked.”

In Azerbaijan “hate crimes against the LGBT community continued to be a serious issue [in 2020],” according to the report.

Among several violent incidents, two gay men were attacked in Baku in May but the police failed to investigate; Aysu Mammadli, a trans woman and sex worker, was stabbed to death in Baku by an alleged client; 18-year-old Sevgia-Subkhani Ismayilova was subjected to family violence after coming out to her mother; and a young gay couple received multiple death threats after they shared a post of themselves on Valentine’s Day which went viral.

Abuse of emergency powers

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban used the emergency powers approved by the parliament in March to issue a decree that made it impossible for transgender people to legally change their gender.

At the end of the year, when Parliament again voted to give the government emergency powers, several constitutional amendments were put forward, including one that would ban adoption by same-sex couples. The proposed amendment would specify that "the mother is a woman, the father is a man" and permit only married couples to adopt children.

On December 14, MPs amended the Fundamental Law “to further entrench the anti-trans framework by establishing children’s “right” to identify with their birth sex, to be ‘protected’ from interventions to change it, and to be educated according to Christian values,” according to the report.

Also in December, Parliament voted to abolish the Equal Treatment Authority (ETA), replacing it with the Commissioner for Fundamental Rights, a post held by government loyalist Akos Kozma.

Orban has sought to build an alliance among the new EU members against the liberal values of the older EU members in Western Europe. The Hungarian strongman called on neighbouring governments to stand up for Christian values, warning against Western efforts to “experiment with a godless cosmos, rainbow families, migration and open societies”.

A separate dispute broke out over ‘Wonderland is for Everyone’, a children’s book published by Labrisz Lesbian Association that became an online bestseller. Our Homeland Movement MP Dora Duro publicly shredded the book, and Orban said homosexuals should “leave our kids alone”.

“More destructive” than Communism

As Poland’s June 2020 presidential election approached, incumbent President Andrzej Duda said that the Polish LGBT rights movement peddles an “ideology” that is “more destructive” than Communism.

“There are attempts to convince us that [LGBT] are people but this is simply an ideology,” Duda said.

“My parents’ generation didn’t fight the communist ideology for 40 years to … now allow another, even more destructive, ideology to come,” the president added.

Duda’s message was calculated to pander to the core of his electorate, conservative Catholic Poles, as he presented himself as the defender of family and traditional values.

“The hate campaign against the LGBTI community in Poland, which started in October 2018, resulted in LGBTI people becoming a dominant issue during [2020]’s presidential elections, in which President Duda degraded and scapegoated the LGBTI community on his way to election victory,” said the report.