Agricover's IPO flops on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Agricover's IPO flops on Bucharest Stock Exchange
The listing would have been the BVB's largest at €85mn. / bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest May 18, 2023

Romanian leading agribusiness group Agricover Holding  announced on May 17 it had abandoned its planned listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) after it failed to draw sufficient interest from investors. The company blamed it on “the geo-political, macroeconomic, and financial markets context”.

The company was planning to raise €85mn in the largest-ever IPO on the BVB by selling  42% of its shares and issuing new shares amounting to 21% of the existing number of shares as part of the offer.

The listing flop comes as the BVB is preparing for the landmark listing of up to 20% of power group Hidroelectrica, expected in the next few months. Franklin Templeton, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea, which owns the 20% state stake in Hidroelectrica, argued for a dual listing in Bucharest and London, saying the local market was not liquid enough, but its shareholders approved the proposal backed by the Romanian authorities for a sole listing in Romania.  

The European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) holds a 12.7% stake in Agricover and was planning to sell a 10% stake in the IPO. The company was founded by Jabbar Kanani, who intended to sell 32% of his 87.2% stake in the company under the IPO.

Agricover hasn’t revealed details such as the total subscriptions placed by institutional investors, who were allotted 90% of the IPO. Retail investors subscribed only 52% of the tranche allotted to them.

At the maximum IPO price of RON0.5 per share, Agricover Holding would have been valued at RON1.08bn (€218mn). The pre-share issue valuation of RON950mn (€190mn) stands for 10.4 times the net profit recorded by the group in 2022, which was RON91.3mn (€18.mn).  

The IPO, which was managed by Wood & Company together with local brokerage firm Tradeville, started on May 4 and ended on May 16. It was carried out on short notice, particularly given the rather complex business model conducted by Agricover. The group has two main segments of activity: the distribution of agricultural inputs, carried out by Agricover Distribution (agribusiness) and the specialised financing for farmers, provided by a non-banking financial institution, Agricover Credit IFN (agri-finance). 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

bneGREEN: First ever nuclear fusion PPA signed

News

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.

Vzevolod Knyazev, the ex-head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court, has been sent to custody for 60 days with the option of posting bail set at UAH107mn ($2.9mn) over bribery charges amounting to $2.7mn, Suspilne reported on May 18.

Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces

The Ukrainian city of Bakhmut has fallen and is now completely controlled by Russia’s forces, the leader of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, claimed in a video posted on social media.

Threat posed by Taliban’s huge canal project to Central Asia farmland causing mounting anxiety

Uzbek official cited as saying “negotiations with the Afghan side are held on a regular basis, but in a closed mode so as not to disturb society”.

Mood turns belligerent at latest mass protest in Belgrade

Hundreds of thousands call for end to violence at third protest since mass shootings as frustration with government mounts.

Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again

Verdict being seen as a major blow to the country’s anti-corruption efforts.

Former head of Ukraine's supreme court sent to custody over $2.7mn bribery charges after "large-scale" corruption scheme exposed.
6 hours ago
Bakhmut captured by Russia’s Wagner forces
8 hours ago
Threat posed by Taliban’s huge canal project to Central Asia farmland causing mounting anxiety
18 hours ago
Mood turns belligerent at latest mass protest in Belgrade
19 hours ago
Main suspect in murder of Slovak investigative journalist acquitted again
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: So much rests on Ukraine's counter-offensive
    7 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. TURKISH ELECTIONS: May 14 vote (live blog, as it happened)
    7 days ago
  5. EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq
    3 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    8 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    11 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    12 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss