Air Moldova plane spells out ‘relax’ in the skies in message to Russia and West
An Air Moldova plane spelled out the word ‘RELAX’ in huge letters over the country in an appeal to the international community.
By bne IntelliNews February 19, 2022

An Air Moldova plane spelled out the word ‘RELAX’ in huge letters over the small country on February 18, in an appeal to all sides in the conflict over neighbouring Ukraine. 

Moldova is located on Ukraine’s western flank, and like its larger neighbour a substantial part of its territory has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists for years. This makes it especially vulnerable in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

While US warnings of an invasion on February 16 failed to materialise, tensions remain extremely high, and despite a Russian claim of a partial withdrawal of troops, recent days have seen a series of provocations that appear to be laying the ground to justify a Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

With concern rising in Chisinau about the impact of more serious fighting in Ukraine, Air Moldova and local radio station RELAX staged the expensive publicity stunt in order “send a message to the world community”, a press release from the airline said. 

“Despite the hard times we are all going through, pandemics and other things that are happening around the world, we are confident that better times are coming,” said the carrier. 

“This charter flight with 132 passengers onboard was operated by Air Moldova on an Airbus 321, over the territory of the Republic of Moldova. All passengers of this special flight knew it would be operated in an unusual way, though the word “Relax” written by the plane on the sky became a complete surprise for all of them.”

