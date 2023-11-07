Albania and Italy face tough criticism over controversial migrant centres deal

Albania and Italy face tough criticism over controversial migrant centres deal
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a plan to establish centres in Albania for asylum seekers during Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s visit to Italy on November 6. / governo.it
By bne IntelliNews November 7, 2023

Albania and Italy have been strongly criticised by NGOs over a deal between the two countries under which thousands of migrants seeking entry to Italy would be temporarily hosted in centres in Albania. 

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced a plan to establish centres in Albania for asylum seekers during Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama’s visit to Italy on November 6. 

Under the agreement, as outlined by Meloni, asylum seekers and refugees will be assessed in the centres in Albania, with Italian support. The centres will have a capacity of 3,000 people, and will be able to handle flows of up to 36,000 people a year. 

"[W]e have worked together on an agreement that ... has three objectives: to fight human trafficking, to prevent illegal migration flows and to only take in those who truly have the right to international protection," said Meloni.

"What does this agreement consist of? This agreement entails Albania giving Italy the possibility to use certain areas on Albanian territory to establish, at its own expense and under its own jurisdiction, two facilities to set up centres for the management of illegal migrants." 

Not a model for the EU

Announcing the deal, Meloni also commented that a similar strategy could be used by other countries, including fellow EU members, that are struggling with large numbers of irregular immigrants. 

"I believe [the deal with Albania] could become a model of cooperation between EU and non-EU countries in managing migration flows," Meloni said in an interview with Il Messaggero

The Italian prime minister said she had informed the European Commission of the deal and “not received any negative feedback”.

A European Commission spokesperson told bne IntelliNews that the deal must comply with EU and international law.

"We are aware of the operational arrangement between the Italian and Albanian authorities. We have been informed about the signature of this arrangement but we have not received detailed information as yet," the spokesperson said in an emailed comment. 

"We understand that this operational arrangement would still need to be translated into law by Italy and further implemented. It is important that any such arrangement is in full respect of EU and international law.

Mutual support 

Speaking on November 6, Rama expressed his country's commitment to assisting Italy, despite not being an EU member. He talked of repaying Albania’s debt to Italy and the Italian people, after the mass emigration from Albania to Italy after the fall of communism.

“[A]s I have said on other occasions, if Italy calls, Albania answers,” Rama said. 

“[T]he truth is that geography has turned into what is called a curse for Italy because when you enter Italy you hear that you have entered Europe and the EU.” 

Rama's willingness to support Italy in managing migration flows was reciprocated by a pledge from Meloni that she will advocate for Albania's EU membership. 

“Albania is not only confirmed as a friend of Italy, but also of the EU. Even though it is not formally part of the EU, but is a candidate for joining the EU, it behaves, has an approach as if it is already an EU country,” Meloni said.

NGOs criticise deal 

Among the NGO representatives to criticise the deal was the International Rescue Committee (IRC) senior director for Europe advocacy, Imogen Sudbery, who described it in an interview with The Guardian as “inhumane”. 

"This latest decision by Italy is part of a concerning trend that undermines this right – focusing on preventing people from reaching Europe, rather than welcoming them with dignity and respect,” she told the daily. 

The Brussels-based NGO Platform for Undocumented Migrants (PICUM) wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) social network: “Here we go again: after the UK's deal with Rwanda, Austria looking to follow suit, and the EU-Tunisia deal – Italy vows to build two new centres in Albania to externalise border management.”

The response to Rama’s move within Albania was mixed, as his Facebook feed filled up with a mix of congratulatory and critical comments. 

“Focusing on relations with neighbouring Italy increases the progress of the country and the acceleration of the entrance path to the EU. A big bravo,” said one fan of the deal. 

Others criticised the prime minister for “turning Albania into a refugee camp”. “Thanks for transforming Albania into Africa,” read one comment. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine and Moldova recommended for EU accession talks, Western Balkans urged to speed up reforms

Climate crisis forces Southeast Europe governments to up disaster response spending in 2024 budgets

Albania's tourism sector made the fastest post-pandemic recovery in Europe

News

EU will miss 1mn artillery shell March supply deadline as Ukraine's ammo crisis deepens

The EU is unlikely to meet the March 2024 deadline to deliver its pledged 1mn artillery shells to Ukraine, which will exacerbate a growing ammunition crisis in its war against Russia.

Erdogan accused of using clash between courts in bid to kill constitution

Analysts warn huge rule of law row could wreck efforts to bring in foreign capital to help end Turkey’s economic crisis.

Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after government passes new Pension Law

Average 40% hike in pensions may boost ruling parties' popularity ahead of 2024 election year but will create problems for the next government.

EC to investigate Bulgaria for exploiting Russian oil sanctions loopholes that earned the Kremlin €1bn

The European Commission will investigate Bulgaria for exploiting loopholes in the oil sanctions regime against Russia that have earned the Kremlin $1bn.

Serbia exporting dual-use goods to Russia despite pledge not to help bypass sanctions

RFE/RL investigation finds hike in exports of dual-use goods since Ukraine invasion despite Belgrade’s pledge not to help Russia bypass sanctions.

EU will miss 1mn artillery shell March supply deadline as Ukraine's ammo crisis deepens
36 minutes ago
Erdogan accused of using clash between courts in bid to kill constitution
1 day ago
Romania risks major fiscal slippage in 2025 after government passes new Pension Law
2 days ago
EC to investigate Bulgaria for exploiting Russian oil sanctions loopholes that earned the Kremlin €1bn
2 days ago
Serbia exporting dual-use goods to Russia despite pledge not to help bypass sanctions
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    12 days ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Beginning of the end of the war in Ukraine?
    6 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    2 days ago
  4. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago
  5. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    10 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    12 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    19 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    30 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss