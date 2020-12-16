Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20

Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
By bne IntelliNews December 16, 2020

Albania's industrial production went down by 1.8% y/y in the third quarter of 2020, slowing significantly from a 22.8% y/y decrease in the previous quarter, according to seasonally unadjusted data released by statistics institute INSTAT on December 16.

Industrial production has been falling for three consecutive quarters due to the consequences of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis on the economy.

Compared with the previous quarter, industrial production jumped by 22.7% after falling by an adjusted 10.4% q/q in 2Q19.

Production volume index in the mining and quarrying subsector fell 12.5% y/y in the third quarter, and rose 23.2% q/q.

In the manufacturing industry, the index increased 2.1% y/y and was higher 19.4% q/q.

On an annual basis, production in the electricity and gas sector rose 2.3% y/y and soared 31.2% q/q.

The output in the water supply and waste management moved up 0.8% on an annual basis and jumped 33.9% q/q.

The output in Albania's construction sector expanded 14.8% y/y and went up 17.6% q/q in the period under review.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid

Albanian interior minister resigns as police killing sparks violent protests

Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process

Data

Russia’s Watcom shopping index starts to recover from coronavirus second wave hit

Russia’s Watcom shopping index began to rise again in the first two weeks of December, but remains down by nearly half on all the previous years since the index was founded in 2014.

Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020

Institute of Economics, Zagreb expects the partial lockdown of the economy at the end of November and in December to lead to a pronounced q/q fall in GDP in the final two months of the year.

Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021

Slovenia's 2021 recovery will be slightly slower than previously expected due to the new wave of COVID-19 infections this autumn, said the Bank of Slovenia.

Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October

Romania’s industry has been slower to recover than in regional peers because of the lower wight of the automobile industry that performed well across the region.

Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level

Hungary's industry remained in good shape despite the second wave of the pandemic. Unlike the retail sector, industrial production has surprised on the upside for three months in a row.

Russia’s Watcom shopping index starts to recover from coronavirus second wave hit
10 hours ago
Croatia’s EIZ forecasts double-dip recession for 2020
1 day ago
Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
2 days ago
Romania’s industry continues moderate recovery in October
2 days ago
Hungary's vehicle exports propel industrial output over pre-crisis level
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. New COVID-19 restrictions imminent in Lithuania as medics forced to choose who gets a chance at recovery
    6 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Corruption steals back into the Russian political agenda as Mishustin and Krasnov target the institutional profiteers
    6 days ago
  4. Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
    1 day ago
  5. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    24 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    16 days ago
  3. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    7 months ago
  4. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    18 days ago
  5. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    10 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss