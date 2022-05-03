Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident

Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident
A picture of the 'bus bridge' posted on Twitter by Tirana mayor Erion Veliaj, who polled Albanian social media users on whether it should stay in place.
By bne IntelliNews May 3, 2022

Albanians have been arguing on social media to keep a bus that crashed off the road over a river in the capital, coming to rest as an impromptu bridge. 

The Green Line bus veered off the road on April 29 when it was involved in an accident and shot over the Lana River, stopping with one end on each bank. 

As photos of the bus bridge were shared on social media, Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj a frequent and savvy user of social media networks started polling citizens on whether the bus should be kept in place as a warning to drivers. 

“Fortunately, the strange accident in a century in the capital was without consequences for life! But while we were preparing to remove the bus over the Lana many people proposed to leave it as an installation for care at the steering wheel and an alternative bridge over the Lana! What do most people think?” asked the mayor on Twitter. 

Responses to his poll were overwhelming positive, with 69.1% calling for the bus to be left where it is, against 23.7% who said it should be removed because it “spoils the look”. 

One of the commentators described the idea as “pretty cool” and suggested converting the bus into a greenhouse or a space that “teaches kids about growing herbs”. 

Another appealed to the Tirana authorities: “Let it remain part of the stories of the city. A bridge maybe?” And yet another hailed the Albanian capital as the "most interactive city on earth”. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe growth to fall to an average of 3% this year, says wiiw

Albania’s former president pushes rival politician off parliament podium

Albania experienced steepest population decline in two decades in 2021

Tech

Exports of Serbian ICT services amounted to €347mn in 2M22

Exports of ICT services were up by 42.7% compared to the same period of last year, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic announced.

How Russia hopes to overcome its tech woes

Russia is close to signing off a new "national project" focused on increasing the domestic tech sector. It hopes that Chinese and domestic production will be able to cover 100% of tech import substitution needs by 2024.

Russia declares famous YouTuber Yuri Dud ‘foreign agent’

The Russian Justice Ministry’s ever-growing list of so-called ‘foreign agents’ expanded once again last Friday, this time adding nine people, including one of the country’s most popular YouTubers, Yury Dud.

Blockchain could reach 30% of Montenegro’s GDP within 3 years, finance minister says

Finance Minister Milojko Spajic says the industry has the potential to employ around 10,000 people and become a cornerstone for the economy along with energy and tourism.

Co-founder of Romanian unicorn UiPath buys stake in digital agriculture pioneer RodBun

Daniel Dines says smart investments in digital agriculture can turn Romania into one of the key players in Europe's agriculture sector.

Exports of Serbian ICT services amounted to €347mn in 2M22
8 days ago
How Russia hopes to overcome its tech woes
12 days ago
Russia declares famous YouTuber Yuri Dud ‘foreign agent’
14 days ago
Blockchain could reach 30% of Montenegro’s GDP within 3 years, finance minister says
20 days ago
Co-founder of Romanian unicorn UiPath buys stake in digital agriculture pioneer RodBun
21 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    6 days ago
  2. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    6 days ago
  3. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    5 days ago
  4. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    1 day ago
  5. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    8 days ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    16 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    29 days ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    8 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    27 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss