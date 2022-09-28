Analysts question Hungarian central bank's signal that it is ending tightening cycle

Analysts question Hungarian central bank's signal that it is ending tightening cycle
The MNB is returning to its previous "unorthodox" monetary policy toolkit, primarily trying to influence short-term interest rates by managing interbank liquidity. / bne IntelliNews
By Tamas Csonka in Budapest September 28, 2022

Analysts have raised questions about the wisdom of the National Bank's (MNB) decision to end the monetary tightening cycle after it raised the base rate by 125bp to 13%, above the 75-100bp forecast.

The MNB should continue to raise interest rates until inflation appears to have peaked, which could happen at the end of 2022 at the earliest, Markonom Institute said in a note to investors.

Inflation is expected to rise further in the autumn months to 20%, mainly due to factors outside the scope of monetary policy, such as the scaling back of energy subsidies and higher food prices caused by the drought, according to policymakers, who raised inflation forecasts for 2022 and 2023 sharply from the last forecast three months ago.

The MNB expects annual average inflation to rise to13.5-14.5% in 2022 and slow to 11.5-14% in 2023 compared to the 6.8-9.2% and 11.5-14% forecast made three months ago.

The success of MNB’s measures to absorb excess liquidity in the banking system will also be key, according to Makronom. The central bank will raise the mandatory reserve ratio of banks from October 1 and introduce a longer maturity deposit facility to channel money parked in its one-week deposit facility.

The MNB is returning to its previous "unorthodox" monetary policy toolkit, primarily trying to influence short-term interest rates by managing interbank liquidity, but it is questionable how that will be assessed by foreign investors, Almundi Fund Management analyst Peter Kiss said. This is especially true in light of the recent forecast, with inflation set to decelerate to the 4% tolerance band of MNB only in 2024.

The central bank has successfully conducted this liquidity policy in the past in a low-interest rate environment, but it is questionable how successful this will be when inflation is high and at a time when central banks around developed economies are getting rid of unconventional instruments and upping rates to fight inflation, he added.

Magyar Bankholding analyst Gergely Suppan noted that inflation risks have become balanced and forward-looking yields have turned positive. The improved monetary transmission and the fact that Hungary seems to be closer to resolving its dispute with the European Commission to secure EU funds could have played a part in the MNB’s decision, he added.

Capital Economics said interest rates could rise further as strong wage growth, the widening current account deficit and risks in the global economy put further pressure on the forint.

The forint initially strengthened against the euro after the 125bp rate hike, but gave back its gains after comments by MNB governor Gyorgy Matolcsy on ending the rate cycle. In the evening hours, the EUR/HUF rate was 407.5, which meant a slightly stronger forint from the 408 earlier in the morning. The forint was trading at a historic low against the dollar at 426, a 6% loss in five days.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s forint slides to new low after central bank ends tightening cycle

Might Trussonomics be a branch of Erdoganomics?

Regime’s response to Iran protests strands digital economy in social media ‘desert’

News

Kremlin preparing for a protracted conflict by putting Russian economy onto a war footing

Details from the draft 2023-2025 budget show that spending on the Russian army this year will rise by half to RUB5 trillion.

Hungary’s forint slides to new low after central bank ends tightening cycle

The Hungarian currency has become the third worst-performing EM currency in 2022 after the Argentine peso and the Turkish lira.

Might Trussonomics be a branch of Erdoganomics?

Turkish expat who fled collapse of lira to London alarmed by Liz Truss’ self-inflicted blow to UK economy.

Report says Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream now endangered

Gazprom unit that operates pipeline said to be withdrawing all technical support.

Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair

The disabling of Nord Stream has spooked markets as it removes the possibility of resuming deliveries of gas in the depth of winter if an energy crisis becomes acute.

Kremlin preparing for a protracted conflict by putting Russian economy onto a war footing
2 hours ago
Hungary’s forint slides to new low after central bank ends tightening cycle
5 hours ago
Might Trussonomics be a branch of Erdoganomics?
10 hours ago
Report says Russian gas supplies to Europe via TurkStream now endangered
13 hours ago
Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    3 days ago
  2. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    9 days ago
  3. Pressure drops in Nord Stream pipelines as gas leaks into sea
    3 days ago
  4. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 day ago
  5. Kazakhstan offers Europe chance to kick its Russian uranium habit
    3 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    9 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    17 days ago
  3. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    30 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    3 days ago
  5. Czech and German authorities disrupt network exporting Novichok chemicals to Russia
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss