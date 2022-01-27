Analysts slightly more optimistic about Romanian economy

Analysts slightly more optimistic about Romanian economy
By bne IntelliNews January 27, 2022

The latest poll conducted by CFA Society Romania among its members in December revealed a slightly more optimistic sentiment reflected in a higher macroeconomic confidence index: 57.6 points, 1 point up from November. 

The estimate for last year’s economic growth was maintained at 6.6% and the average projection for this year is much lower, 4.3% on average — not far from the 4.6% assumed under the official macroeconomic scenario.

CFA analysts estimate a 7.0%-of-GDP deficit for 2021 and expect moderate fiscal consolidation to 5.7% of GDP this year. The figures are marginally lower compared to the official scenario.

The public deficit for 2021, to be released in the coming days, was estimated by the government under the latest revision at 7.16% of GDP, but it could potentially fall under 7% of GDP given the January-November data (4.7%-of-GDP deficit).

The government’s budget for 2022 envisages a 5.84%-of-GDP deficit.

Even assuming lower-than planned deficits, CFA analysts expect the public debt-to-GDP ratio to increase to 52.5% at the end of the year, up from 48.2% at the end of October (latest data available).

As regards inflation, it is seen at 6.06% over the next 12 months, compared to 5.9% projected by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) at 5.9% in 2022. 

But the uncertainty is high and so is the dispersion of the individual projections of the analysts.

On average, the CFA Society’s members expect an exchange rate of just under RON5.09 to the euro after 12 months, compared to RON5.11 projected for the same time horizon in the previous survey.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

wiiw slashes Emerging Europe growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023

Emerging Europe M&A soars by 55% to €94bn in 2021

Primark to launch in Romania as it pursues CEE expansion

Data

Slovenia's recovery going strong despite spike in COVID-19 cases

Central bank says spread of Omicron variant has only had a small impact on the economy.

Moldovan banks close to pre-crisis profitability

The aggregate profit of the Moldovan banks increased by 54% y/y to €115mn in 2021.

Poland’s Q4 economic growth poised to be strongest in region

Capital Economics predicts 6.8% GDP growth in 2022.

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8% y/y in December

December figures may point to the high inflation beginning to subdue consumption or to households holding back spending after increased spending in November.

Polish industrial production growth surges to 16.7% y/y in December

The expansion shot up well above the consensus line of 13% y/y.

Slovenia's recovery going strong despite spike in COVID-19 cases
1 day ago
Moldovan banks close to pre-crisis profitability
1 day ago
Poland’s Q4 economic growth poised to be strongest in region
1 day ago
Polish retail sales ease growth to 8% y/y in December
2 days ago
Polish industrial production growth surges to 16.7% y/y in December
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    4 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    17 days ago
  3. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    4 days ago
  4. Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
    6 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    20 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    17 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    21 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    4 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss