Annual inflation in Kosovo eases to 2.4% in July

Annual inflation in Kosovo eases to 2.4% in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 13, 2023

Kosovo’s annual inflation, measured under HICP methodology, eased by 0.4 of a percentage point (pp) from a month earlier to 2.4% in July (chart), the statistics office's data showed on August 11.

HICP inflation edged up 0.4% month on month in July after being flat in June.

At an annual level, higher prices of certain commodities played a significant role in the inflationary pressures experienced in June.

The biggest price increase was recorded in the sectors of furniture and home appliances, of 6.8%, followed by the groups of food/non-alcoholic beverages as well as energy, each increasing by 6.1% y/y.

On the other hand, transport sector prices decreased by 9.4% y/y in July.

Looking back at 2022, Kosovo posted an annual inflation rate of 11.6%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European Commission warns of potential action on Serbia

IMF warns Kosovo's economy risks long-term damage from US, EU punitive measures

Lower wheat yield in Kosovo increases import dependency

Data

Ruble drops to below RUB100 to the dollar for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war

The Russian ruble dropped below RUB100 to the dollar on August 14 for the first time since the war in Ukraine began.

Russia’s economy back on “stable growth trajectory”, to grow by 1.5-2.5% in next two years says CBR

The Central Bank of Russia has substantially upgraded its growth outlook for the next two years, raising the upper band for its group outlook in 2024 to 2.5% from 1.6%, and to 2% in 2025 from 1.5%, the regulator said on August 11.

Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July

Expectations of a further decline to 7.5% y/y at the end of the year have been thrown into question by robust wage rises in Romania.

Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 12.5% in July

Annual inflation remained high for food and non-alcoholic beverages, with prices growing by 20.4% y/y.

Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%

NBS kept the key interest rate at 6.5% due to the ongoing alleviation of worldwide inflationary forces.

Ruble drops to below RUB100 to the dollar for the first time since the start of the Ukraine war
15 hours ago
Russia’s economy back on “stable growth trajectory”, to grow by 1.5-2.5% in next two years says CBR
18 hours ago
Romania’s inflation drops to 9.4% y/y in July
1 day ago
Serbia’s annual inflation slows to 12.5% in July
1 day ago
Serbia’s central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 6.5%
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    22 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    7 days ago
  3. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    5 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    12 days ago
  5. Lukashenko boots Wagner out of Belarus
    3 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    22 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    7 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    12 days ago
  4. Uganda picks Russia, South Korea to build two nuclear plants with total 15,000MW capacity
    5 days ago
  5. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss