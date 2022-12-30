Arkady Volozh's farewell message to Yandex staff

Arkady Volozh's farewell message to Yandex staff
/ bne IntelliNews
By Theo Normanton in London December 30, 2022

Arkady Volozh, the co-founder of Russian internet giant Yandex, circulated the following internal farewell message to staff on December 30.

Volozh stepped down as Yandex CEO and left the board of directors in summer 2022 after the EU left the market guessing by designating him in its sixth package of sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yandex’s parent company recently announced that it would divest its Russian business, but plans to keep hold of four technology startups which it hopes to grow outside of Russia.

 

[Translation from the Russian original]

The time has come for me to write my farewell post.

People have asked where I am, and what I’ve been doing. As you know, I haven’t really been involved in Yandex’s Russian business for some time, but this year I had to step down from the company completely.

The Board and management have been working on a restructuring plan for the company – in the current environment I think the idea to restructure is sensible and in fact essential.

It’s my hope to be able to advise the four international start-ups, that might in the future develop independently from Yandex.

With everything happening over the past several months, I realise that I never said goodbye. New Year is the right opportunity to fix that. There is a lot that I would like to say to you, but just for today I will be brief.

Yandex was the project of a lifetime for me, and not only for me. We built it together from scratch over the past 30 years, in the face of strong global competition, while always trying to be transparent and fair. Thanks to everyone who helped to build the best technology company in the country.

I love all of you and miss you very much.

May the next year bring peace to everyone.

Arkady

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fighting back: Graph shows how Russia failed to keep Ukrainian territory

Kazakhstan moves uranium exports through Middle Corridor

COMMENT: 100 years since the USSR’s foundation? So what?!

News

McDonald’s revokes licence of Bosnian franchise after series of scandals

Closure reportedly follows disputes concerning unpaid rent and alleged political involvement.

Croatia’s government threatens to blacklist retailers who hike prices during switch to euro

Economy minister says vendors won't get away with hiking prices after euro adoption, but retailers blame high inflation for price increases.

Kyrgyzstan presses ahead with prosecution of border deal critics despite hunger strike

Making an example of group looks like attempt to put indefinite end to Kyrgyzstan’s periodic cycle of extra-parliamentary regime changes.

Belarus Corruption Watch: How companies in Central Asia help Belarus bypass Western sanctions

In a recent investigation, the Belarusian Investigative Centre has detailed how Belarusian wood working suppliers use Central Asian countries to circumvent EU sanctions.

Britain reportedly to designate Iran’s IRGC as terrorist

Move appears to be response to arrest by Iranian regime of seven people with links to UK amid anti-government protests.

McDonald’s revokes licence of Bosnian franchise after series of scandals
1 day ago
Croatia’s government threatens to blacklist retailers who hike prices during switch to euro
1 day ago
Kyrgyzstan presses ahead with prosecution of border deal critics despite hunger strike
1 day ago
Belarus Corruption Watch: How companies in Central Asia help Belarus bypass Western sanctions
1 day ago
Britain reportedly to designate Iran’s IRGC as terrorist
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The copper shortage is getting real
    3 days ago
  2. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  3. Hundreds of Russian soldiers reportedly killed by midnight Ukrainian missile strike on barracks on New Year’s Eve
    2 days ago
  4. Russia launches devastating missile attack on Ukraine on New Year’s Eve
    4 days ago
  5. Croatia switches to euro ten years after joining EU
    3 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    25 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    26 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    30 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    30 days ago
  5. #boycottAustria campaign goes viral after Vienna blocks Romania and Bulgaria from joining Schengen
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss