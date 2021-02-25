Armenian PM takes to streets claiming military coup under way

Armenian PM takes to streets claiming military coup under way
Split screen local TV news coverage shows Pashinian (left) on the streets of Yerevan talking to a reporter, while (right) his supporters gather in the capital in response to his call.
By bne IntelIiNews February 25, 2021

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on February 25 took to the streets of Yerevan, along with hundreds of his supporters, after he denounced "an attempted military coup" that he said was under way. His move came after an open letter demanding his resignation was published by the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and other army officers.

The Kremlin said it was alarmed by the rapidly changing events and urged all parties to refrain from the use of force. Russia has around 2,000 peacekeeping troops on the ground in and around Nagorno-Karabakh, attempting to keep the peace since Armenia last November lost a six-week war with Azerbaijan over the enclave. As part of the Moscow-brokered ceasefire, Pashinian signed away lost territory to Azerbaijan, angering many Armenians who claimed he had mishandled the war. Pashinian said the choice was to either sign for the truce, or see the whole of Nagorno-Karabakh fall into Azerbaijan’s hands.

Pashinian called the letter from the army chiefs "an attempted military coup" and announced the dismissal of Onik Gasparian, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"I'll speak in Republic Square at 4 pm Gather in the square by this time," Pashinian, who came to power after huge displays of peaceful ‘people power’ in the spring 2018 Armenian velvet revolution, wrote on his Facebook account.

The question now is just how polarised are the Armenian people? Do enough Armenians want Pashinian to stay to give him the weight to stay in office, especially given he faces opposition from the president and Armenian Apostolic Church, as well as numerous opposition parties? Also unclear as events unfolded was whether the armed forces are willing to use force to ensure the removal of Pashinian.

In its letter, the General Staff demanded the resignations of Pashinian and his government, saying the call came in "resolute protest" against the dismissal of the first deputy chief of the General Staff "for short-sighted reasons". Earlier this week, Pashinian dismissed Tiran Khacharyan, the first deputy, for ridiculing his claims that Russian-supplied Iskander missiles used in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict mostly failed to explode on contact.

"The prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, the government, will no longer be able to make adequate decisions in this critical situation for the Armenian people," the statement from the army chiefs added.

The statement accused Pashinian's government of making "serious mistakes in foreign policy" that resulted in the Armenian state being on the verge of destruction.

"The army has always been with the people, just like the people are with the army," the statement added.

"We are watching the development of the situation in Armenia with concern," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in Moscow. "Naturally, we call for calm."

Russia has a military base in Armenia under a defence pact. Azerbaijan was armed by, and given bellicose backing by, Turkey in the war over the enclave, which led to the loss of more than 6,000 lives.

Pashinian has faced a series of protests involving thousands on the streets of Yerevan demanding his resignation, but some critics said that the protesters were acting on political lines and that there was still plenty of popular sentiment that Pashinian was still the best available person available to face Armenia’s immediate challenges.

Pashinian has lately raised the possibility of holding an early parliamentary election.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Following war with Armenia, Azerbaijan gains control of lucrative gold mines

CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?

Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’

News

Ikea opens first store in Slovenia with low key, socially distanced launch

Swedish furniture giant adds fifth store in Southeast Europe region after pandemic forced delay.

Lufthansa to launch a First Class Corona Lounge in Moscow to immunise rich Germans

German national carrier Lufthansa is seeking to arrange dedicated flights to Moscow so wealthy Germans can avail themselves of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in what would be a huge publicity coup for the Kremlin, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

European Commission hopes to use new rule of law tool this year

Vice-president Jourova says Hungary and Poland could soon have EU budget money withheld if they continue to violate rule of law.

Latvian oligarch Aivars Lembergs jailed for five years for financial crimes

Corrupt political kingpin finally goes to jail for bribery and money laundering after court battle lasting 12 years.

Bulgaria to reopen restaurants and night clubs despite surging coronavirus cases

Government bows to pressure from hospitality industry and hopes for pre-election feelgood boost just as a new wave of the virus gathers force.

Ikea opens first store in Slovenia with low key, socially distanced launch
6 hours ago
Lufthansa to launch a First Class Corona Lounge in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
13 hours ago
European Commission hopes to use new rule of law tool this year
16 hours ago
Latvian oligarch Aivars Lembergs jailed for five years for financial crimes
17 hours ago
Bulgaria to reopen restaurants and night clubs despite surging coronavirus cases
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    8 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a First Class Corona Lounge in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    13 hours ago
  3. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    4 days ago
  5. Russian message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    7 days ago
  1. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    8 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    27 days ago
  3. Lufthansa to launch a First Class Corona Lounge in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    13 hours ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Kremlin lays out new rules of the game for post-Trump relations
    19 days ago
  5. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss