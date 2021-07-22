Average gross wage in Slovenia up by a real 3.9% y/y in May

Average gross wage in Slovenia up by a real 3.9% y/y in May
By bne IntelliNews July 22, 2021

The average monthly gross wage in Slovenia amounted to €2,008 in May, going up by a real 3.9% year on year, accelerating from a 0.9% y/y growth in the previous month, the statistics office said on July 22.

In nominal terms the gross wage was higher by 6.1% y/y. Slovenia posted a 2.1% y/y inflation in May.

The net wage in Slovenia totalled €1,287 in the fifth month of the year, going up by a real 1.3% y/y and rose by 3.4% y/y in nominal terms, the statistics office data indicated.

In monthly terms, average gross earnings increased by 0.7% in nominal terms and edged down 0.2% in real terms. The net wage went down by a real 0.3% month on month and was higher in nominal terms by 0.6%.

Month on month, the average gross earnings for May rose by 5.1% in the public sector, while in the private sector they decreased by 2.1%.

The highest average gross wage was paid in the public administration and defence, compulsory social security sector of €2,949.

Polish retail sales ease growth to 8.6% y/y in June

Household consumption set to be one of the main drivers of Poland’s economic growth in 2021.

Natural disasters caused €80mn of damage to Croatian agriculture in 2021

Frost, flooding and pests all damaged crops in Croatia this year, raising fears of price increases.

Poland’s industrial production eases growth in June

Poland’s industrial production growth expanded 18.4% year-on-year at constant prices in June, after jumping 29.8% y/y the preceding month.

May industrial slowdown in Europe touches Moldova

Industrial production dropped by 7.8% m/m in May in the deepest monthly decline since the initial lockdown last March.

Georgia’s June domestic exports expand 18.5% versus two years ago

Against first half of 2020, exports, at $1.38bn, rose by 27.8% y/y and, more importantly when it comes to the long-term trend, grew 24.2% compared to 1H 2019.

