Azerbaijan detains Iranian truck drivers as ‘land corridors’ dispute with Armenia worsens

Azerbaijan detains Iranian truck drivers as ‘land corridors’ dispute with Armenia worsens
Kapan, the provincial capital of Armenia's southeastern Syunik Province, is set around 80 km (50 miles) from the Iranian border.
By bne IntelIiNews September 15, 2021

The dispute over Iranian truck drivers driving through Azerbaijani territory in order to supply goods to Armenia and ethnic-Armenian-held parts of Nagorno-Karabakh worsened on September 15 when Azerbaijan’s internal affairs ministry confirmed that two Iranian truckers had been detained.

Earlier, Armenian media reported that two truck drivers from Iran were detained by Azerbaijani police on the Goris-to-Kapan (the towns are known as Gorus and Gafan to Azerbaijanis) highway.

Azerbaijan’s move against Iranian trucks supplying Armenia via a short trip across Azerbaijani territory is almost certainly related to Baku’s dissatisfaction that Armenia has not facilitated its ambition to open a land corridor across Armenian territory to link up with the Azerbaijani Nakhchivan exclave. Azerbaijan claims that such a corridor should be opened in accordance with the ceasefire deal brokered by Russia in November 2020 to end the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, but Armenia says the deal promises no such thing.

Azerbaijani interior affairs ministry spokesman Ehsan Zahidov told Sputnik Azerbaijan that the drivers entered Azerbaijan illegally: "Trucks crossing from Armenia to Azerbaijan illegally were identified and [the drivers were] detained by the Interior Ministry, the State Customs Committee and the State Border Service," he stated. He added that "measures” would now be applied “in accordance with legislation”.

Tehran is yet to comment on the situation.

A report from News.am said that the drivers, having poured cement in Nagorno-Karabakh, were on the return journey to Iran when they were stopped by police.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that as the state frontiers of Armenia and Azerbaijan were drawn according to the former Soviet era borders, the Goris-Kapan road—which largely runs through Armenia’s southern Syunik region—does indeed cross into Azerbaijan twice: "I suppose that since the text of the agreement [brokered by Russia to end last year’s war] does not address the circumstance as regards the passage of foreign goods, Azerbaijan decided to apply this mechanism [against the Iranian drivers]."

Earlier, Azerbaijan confirmed that it has been asking $130 in road tax from truck drivers entering its territory on the Goris-Kapan road. It is not clear, however, that the tax has been demanded from any non-Iranian foreign truck drivers.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Azerbaijan starts charging Iranian trucks supplying Armenia

Memoir | 9/11 shifted the world. In Central Asia, diplomatic frenzy ensued

Azerbaijan-Russia relations sour over Karabakh disagreements

News

Iran cements ties with East as it becomes full member of SCO

“The world has entered a new era,” says Iranian president. “Hegemony and unilateralism are failing. The international balance is moving toward multilateralism and redistribution of power to the benefit of independent countries.”

Hundreds of Turkish medical company bosses and workers throw keys to ground in unpaid debts demo

State hospitals said to owe firms hundreds of millions of dollars. Company bosses warn they are losing financial ability to sustain supply chain.

Montenegro’s ruling coalition split over government reshuffle

Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic's government again at risk of collapse as two of the formations behind it demand a reshuffle.

Bulgaria’s popular caretaker PM Yanev to head next interim cabinet

Yanev will remain in the PM position until the November general election after his ministers’ efforts to root out high-level corruption made it the most popular cabinet in decades.

US lawmakers make last ditch effort to kill off the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

US lawmakers made a last ditch effort to kill off Russia’s recently completed Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is now completed but not yet in operation.

Iran cements ties with East as it becomes full member of SCO
26 minutes ago
Hundreds of Turkish medical company bosses and workers throw keys to ground in unpaid debts demo
1 day ago
Montenegro’s ruling coalition split over government reshuffle
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s popular caretaker PM Yanev to head next interim cabinet
1 day ago
US lawmakers make last ditch effort to kill off the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    3 days ago
  2. As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider
    7 days ago
  3. Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine were emerging markets with biggest upgrades from Fitch over last five years
    4 days ago
  4. Serbia starts building Europe’s first Sinopharm vaccine plant
    8 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    10 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    19 days ago
  4. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    1 month ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss