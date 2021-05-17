Belarus economy grows by 2.5% of the first four months of 2021

By bne IntelliNews May 17, 2021

In January-April 2021, Belarus' GDP expanded by 2.5% over the same period of 2020, National Statistical Committee of Belarus said on May 17.

According to initial estimates, GDP amounted to BNY50.6bn ($20.1bn) at current prices, up by 2.5% in comparable prices year on year.

In January-April 2021, the GDP deflator index equalled 112.4% as against the same period of 2020.

Belarus' industrial output amounted to BNY46.3bn at current prices, up by 11% at comparable prices over the same period, according to Belstat.

Production declined by 0.5% in the mining industry and went up by 11.3% in the processing industry.

Output rose by 12.7% in the industries producing electricity, gas, steam, hot water and conditioned air. The output of the industries providing water supply, waste collection, waste processing, waste disposal and pollution clean-up increased by 1.4%.    

 

