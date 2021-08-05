Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova talks to Dozhd ahead of her trial on charges of attempting a coup

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova talks to Dozhd ahead of her trial on charges of attempting a coup
Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova talked to Dozhd ahead of her trial on charges of attempting a coup that carries up to 12 years of jail time if she is convicted.
By bne IntelliNews August 5, 2021

The trial of Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova started on August 4 where she is charged with attempting a coup d'état and faces up to 12 years in jail if convicted in what she claims is a politically motivated case.  

Out of the three women – Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, Veronika Tsepkalo and Maria Kolesnikova – that campaigned against the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko in the disputed August 9 presidential elections last year, she was the only one to remain in the country.  

She was snatched from the street a year ago and the authorities attempted to expel her from the country but she ripped up her passport on the Ukrainian border. Security officers were forced to return her to Minsk, where she was jailed and eventually charged.  

She is on trial this week along with opposition lawyer Maxim Znak and both of them are prominent members of the Coordinating Council that was set up to represent the opposition forces in talks with the Lukashenko regime.  

The exact content of the charges against the two defendants remains unknown and the trial is taking place behind closed doors. Before the start of the hearing on Wednesday, Maria Kolesnikova danced inside the courtroom cage and made her trademark heart sign with her hands one of the symbols of the opposition movement.  

The independent Russian television network Dozhd interviewed Kolesnikova ahead of her trial. Here’s what she said, in brief, as cited by Meduza.  

“The charges against Maxim Znak and I are absurd. The current Belarusian government is a “gang of dastardly, cowardly scammers.” They proposed that I “act in a film à la Roman Protasevich.” I replied that I would tell the whole truth about my abduction, the investigation and the lawlessness in the pre-trial detention centre. I will not write an appeal for clemency because I am not guilty. I don’t judge those who co-operate with the authorities [to secure their release] everyone makes their own choice. Viktor Babariko received a harsh sentence because they’re afraid of him. All of the talk about Russia’s support is smoke and mirrors. But it’s easier for Lukashenko to go crawling on his knees for “support” than to end the stand-off in Belarus. Apparently he forgot that he’s not living with Vladimir Putin, but with the Belarusian people. The sanctions are important because Belarusians must feel that they aren’t alone in a situation of terror. Having stayed in the country after the elections, I knew it wouldn’t be easy. On the day of my arrest, I wasn’t sure I would survive. I don’t regret a thing. I think that tearing up my passport was the right decision.”

 

Western FMCG companies remain top advertisers on Belarusian state TV despite harsh sanctions regime

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova in court to face attempted coup charges

Lithuania to push back undocumented migrants to Belarus

News

Western FMCG companies remain top advertisers on Belarusian state TV despite harsh sanctions regime

Companies from Europe and the US place two out of three commercials broadcast on prime-time Belarusian state television.

Baltic states ‘block Georgian PM’s official visit plans amid Tbilisi failure to crack down on far right’

Report says officials upset by perceived unwillingness of Tbilisi to punish those responsible for violence against journalists and LGBTQ activists that resulted in cancellation of Tbilisi Pride event.

Belarusian opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova in court to face attempted coup charges

Maria Kolesnikova, one of the leaders of mass street protests against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last year, went on trial on Wednesday. If found guilty she faces up to 12 years in prison on charges of extremism.

Navalny ally and Russian opposition leader Sobol sentenced to 1.5 years of movement restrictions, barred from running in the Duma elections

Russian opposition leader Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of jailed anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny, has been sentenced to 1.5 years of curfew and movement restrictions for her role in organising mass protests in January

Bulgaria’s ITN presents proposed ministers amid uncertain support

There Are Such People refuses to sign pledge to undertake specific reforms and proposes 'take it or leave it' cabinet lineup.

  VISEGRAD BLOG: The EU finally gets tough with Hungary and Poland
    6 days ago
  Turkey evacuates thousands of tourists amid hellish wildfire scenes
    5 days ago
  Uzbekistan after the storm
    4 days ago
  Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia to launch borderless travel zone by 2023
    6 days ago
  Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    1 day ago
  Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    1 month ago
  Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    28 days ago
  LONG READ: Putin's babies
    22 days ago
  STOLYPIN: Putin's cybercrime challenge
    24 days ago
  DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    21 days ago

