Belarusian protesters brutally beaten as police arrest nearly 600 at Sunday mass rally

Belarusian protesters brutally beaten as police arrest nearly 600 at Sunday mass rally
Protesters defied water cannon, paintball pellets, the OMON and rain to demonstrate against Lukashenko in their now regular rally on Sunday.
By Ben Aris in Berlin October 12, 2020

A cordon of security officers was formed outside paddy wagons full of demonstrators that arrived at a detention centre in Minsk on the evening of October 11. The detainees were made to run the gauntlet. Officers on either side shouted abuse at them and beat them with truncheons as they ran past.

The now regular Sunday mass demonstration in Minsk went ahead as usual, but due to the rain and falling temperatures with the arrival of autumn the numbers were down from their usual 100,000-plus.

And as with each preceding week, the police became a little more brutal, hoping to break the spirits of the protesters.

A total of 586 people, including at least 40 journalists, were detained, mostly in Minsk but in other cities as well, according to human rights organisation Vyasna. That is double the number arrested the previous week.

Police in vans shot paintballs at people arriving for the demonstration in order to tag them for later identification and arrest.

Police officers then used water cannons, stun grenades and tear gas to disperse crowds in central Minsk after blocking streets and closing metro stations.

Belarus has been rocked by protests since Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994, was declared the winner of the country’s August 9 presidential election amid allegations of widespread vote-rigging.

In the latest Minsk demonstration, black-clad security forces were seen hitting demonstrators and carrying them to small buses. Some were pinned to the ground by masked police, while others, injured with bandaged heads, could be seen sitting on the ground.

The demonstration comes a day after the 66-year-old Lukashenko met with opposition leaders imprisoned at a detention facility run by the country’s KGB security service, ostensibly to discuss plans for constitutional reforms.

A photo posted by Lukashenko's press service on the Telegram messenger app showed him sitting at an oval table with prisoners who included Viktor Babariko, a banker once seen as Lukashenko’s toughest rival in the August election, but who was prevented from running and was then jailed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Minsk taps the Russia-lead EFSD fund for $500mn cash emergency loan

Belarusian Ministry of Interior Affairs threatens to use live ammunition on protesters if demonstrations continue

Belarus says it has postponed the full launch of the first reactor at its Ostrovets nuclear power plant by two years

News

Minsk taps the Russia-lead EFSD fund for $500mn cash emergency loan

Belarus tapped the Russia-led Eurasian Fund for Stabilisation and Development (EFSD) for $500mn as its economy continues to suffer from widespread and persistent protests and is running out of money fast

No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote

Outcome secures him a fifth presidential term.

Azerbaijan demands seat at table for Turkey in Karabakh conflict talks

Russia says there is no plan to change mediation format. Armenia accuses Baku of allowing Ankara to take over its foreign policy.

Belarusian Ministry of Interior Affairs threatens to use live ammunition on protesters if demonstrations continue

Belarus’ Ministry of Interior Affairs released a statement on October 12 announcing it was willing to use live ammunition and weapons against protesters if they continue in their “radical” manner.

Discounters like Fix Price thrive as Russia’s consumers seek value amid falling disposable incomes

Russia's discount retails are seeing strong sales as the population is seeking out bargains

Minsk taps the Russia-lead EFSD fund for $500mn cash emergency loan
7 hours ago
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
10 hours ago
Azerbaijan demands seat at table for Turkey in Karabakh conflict talks
15 hours ago
Belarusian Ministry of Interior Affairs threatens to use live ammunition on protesters if demonstrations continue
20 hours ago
Discounters like Fix Price thrive as Russia’s consumers seek value amid falling disposable incomes
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank
    5 days ago
  2. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  3. Armenia could make Karabakh concessions if Azerbaijan does same says PM
    6 days ago
  4. Putin launches damage control, as Biden looks set to win US elections
    5 days ago
  5. Belarus is the template for Bishkek’s rapid revolution
    6 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    13 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    18 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    14 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss