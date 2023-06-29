BKT Kosovo, Keiretsu Forum join forces to set up fund to finance startups

BKT Kosovo, Keiretsu Forum join forces to set up fund to finance startups
By bne IntelliNews June 29, 2023

Kosovo’s fastest growing bank, BKT Kosovo, has signed a significant cooperation agreement with Keiretsu Forum, aimed at supporting and financing startup businesses in the country with a fund of up to €1mn. 

Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest network of angel investors. Under this agreement, BKT Kosovo will become a corporate member of the forum, demonstrating its commitment to promoting economic development and empowering startups in the region.

The primary objective of this cooperation is to provide financial support to startup businesses, enabling them to develop their innovative ideas, expand their operations, and realise their full potential.

"BKT Kosovo will coordinate the process of creating a fund together with Keiretsu Forum, whose role will be to be involved in the process as an investment advisor and portfolio manager within the scope of activities permitted by its license," Suat Bakkal, CEO and member of the board of BKT Kosovo, was cited as saying by Koha.net on June 27.

He explained that the fund's objective is to attract angel investors seeking higher returns by investing in startup businesses with significant potential and opportunities to capture international markets. Ultimately, this fund aims to prepare startups for financing up to Series A.

This collaboration, the first of its kind in Kosovo, has the potential to foster the growth of numerous startup businesses with a positive impact on the country's economy. 

