bneGREEN: Bulgartransgaz to explore demand for hydrogen transmission

Bulgaria’s gas transmission and storage system operator Bulgartransgaz has launched a non-binding survey to determine the market demand for hydrogen transmission capacity, it said in a statement on August 17.

In April, Bulgartransgaz said it plans to invest €600mn by the end of 2032 in development of its network and another €860mn in development of a hydrogen pipeline.

Hydrogen, as an energy carrier with zero emissions, is of key importance in the European Union's plans for a phased transformation of the energy sector and the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2050, Bulgartransgaz noted.

“Bulgartransgaz plans projects in the field of hydrogen, including for the construction of infrastructure for the transmission of pure hydrogen and the adaptation of the existing gas infrastructure for the transmission of hydrogen-gas mixtures with a hydrogen content of up to 10%,” the company said in the press release.

The survey, to be carried out in collaboration with neighbouring operators, aims to determine the expected demand for hydrogen transmission capacity and identify market interest in hydrogen's potential role within the future energy mix.

The results will help the company to plan the necessary hydrogen transmission infrastructure to and through Bulgaria.

The deadline to submit information about potential interest is September 15.