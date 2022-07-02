bneGREEN: EBRD passes €1bn green bond milestone

bneGREEN: EBRD passes €1bn green bond milestone
Green buildings / EBRD
By By Richard Lockhart in Edinburgh July 2, 2022

The EBRD has now invested €1bn in green bonds since 2017, with €524mn allocated in 2021 alone, as it supports emerging green capital markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

Its most recent investment of €65mn in a green covered bond from Poland’s PKO Bank Hipoteczny (PKO BH) took it over the €1bn mark, while the value EU-supported green bonds has reached €7bn.

Proceeds from PKO BH’s green covered bonds will be used to finance low-carbon residential buildings.

The green bond market has accelerated in recent years in the economies where the EBRD operates. The bank invested a record €524mn in 17 green bonds in 2021 – more than half of its total investment in green bonds to date.

The EBRD said that investing in green bonds was just one of the ways it promotes green capital markets in the economies where it operates.

It also fosters green bonds by providing technical assistance to help individual issuers, offering credit enhancement to attract international institutional investors to new countries and sectors, thereby paving the way for further green bond issuances.

Many of the EBRD’s investments have been in green bonds that were the first from a particular issuer, country or sector.

“Increasing access to green finance in the countries where we work requires the EBRD to help more of our clients come to market and more local and international investors to invest in their green bonds,” explained Harry Boyd-Carpenter, the EBRD’s managing director for Climate Strategy and Delivery.

“Doing so can help educate issuers and investors on what makes for a green investment and ultimately to green the whole financial system.”

Indeed, Europe has become the global leader in green and sustainable bonds, and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) is now surfing the green wave.

The European Commission is counting on green bonds to mobilise private sector finance to help the bloc achieve its European Green Deal target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

As part of its Action Plan on Sustainable Growth, the Commission has drawn up a common taxonomy to classify sustainable activities, together with benchmarks to measure their impact. This will prevent companies “greenwashing” their activities – making misleading claims about environmental benefits to lure unsuspecting ethically minded investors.

The Commission is also forcing larger companies to report how environmentally sustainable their activities are, so investors can check their claims against performance. It is also working on a European green bond standard.

This latest investment in PKO BH is in the first euro-denominated green covered bond from Poland and the first out of the EBRD’s EU region.

It follows a PLN50mn EBRD investment in a PLN250mn green covered bond issued by PKO BH in 2019, which was the first such bond from a major Polish financial institution.

This latest green covered bond saw PKO BH return to the market, this time issuing in international markets in a challenging post-pandemic environment, and with a larger €500mn offering, further diversifying its investor base. It opens the door for other Polish issuers of green covered bonds to follow suit.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Citigroup in advanced talks to sell Russian assets

Belarus will make its Eurobond payments in Belarusian rubles

Hungary’s forint jumps after central bank’s aggressive 185bp rate hike

bneGREEN

Sun-drenched Uzbekistan on the verge of a renewables boom

International investors are vying to build new solar and wind farms in Uzbekistan as the country tries to reduce emissions while also supplying power to its growing population.

bneGREEN: EU bans petrol and diesel cars from 2035 as Green Deal law moves forward

The EU Council of Ministers has agreed to an effective ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035, overcoming last minute opposition from a group of five countries.

bneGREEN: Poorer cities the most exposed to climate change

An increase in extreme weather events and natural disasters like flooding, heatwaves and landslides will hit urban areas the hardest, making climate change adaptation a matter of paramount importance, the UN has warned.

bneGREEN: Five countries seek delay for EU petrol and diesel ban

Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania are seeking to push back by five years EU proposals to slap a ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

bneGREEN: Arctic in meltdown

The Arctic is now heating up seven times faster than the rest of the world, with the region’s ice in danger of melting completely by 2050.

Sun-drenched Uzbekistan on the verge of a renewables boom
1 day ago
bneGREEN: EU bans petrol and diesel cars from 2035 as Green Deal law moves forward
3 days ago
bneGREEN: Poorer cities the most exposed to climate change
4 days ago
bneGREEN: Five countries seek delay for EU petrol and diesel ban
6 days ago
bneGREEN: Arctic in meltdown
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    5 days ago
  2. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    4 days ago
  3. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    5 days ago
  4. Nato agrees 'fundamental shift' to counter Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Russian economy stable in May, but demand and income contraction deep
    5 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    10 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    17 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    5 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    4 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss