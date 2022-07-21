bneGREEN: Emissions surge to outstrip pre-pandemic levels

bneGREEN: Emissions surge to outstrip pre-pandemic levels
Carbon emissions / AVTG/iStock by Getty Images
By Richard Lockhart in Edinburgh July 21, 2022

Global emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases (GHGs) rose 6.4% to 51bn tonnes in 2021, eclipsing the pre-pandemic peak of 50.3bn tonnes in 2019 as global economic activity resumed, International Monetary Fund (IMF) data showed.

The increase cancelled out the 4.6% decline in emissions to 47.9bn tonnes seen in 2020, when lockdowns restricted global mobility and hampered economic activity.

Emissions bouncing back in 2021 means that the world is no closer to reaching its 1.5°C targets, despite the global commitments to achieving this target by 2050 made at COP26.

The figures demonstrate the uphill task facing governments and corporations to combat climate change and global warming.

The current energy crisis and the disruption to global energy markets caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine, not to mention to current heatwaves, are all hindering progress towards achieving the target.

Much of Western Europe is seeing record temperatures, reaching 40°C in Germany, France and the UK, and heatwaves are now happening more often, and for longer periods.

The rapid recovery in emissions dashed any hopes that 2021 would mark the beginning of a more permanent downward shift in emissions. Instead, total emissions have climbed significantly above pre-pandemic levels

 

Emissions from the manufacturing and the energy sectors contributed the most to 2021’s increases, the IMF said, while increases from transportation and households were more muted as the pandemic weighed on global mobility.

This was particularly evident with the emergence of the omicron variant of coronavirus in the fourth quarter of 2021. The public health policy measures in many countries drove down the emissions of households and of the electricity sector.

The IMF warned that it would be important to monitor the emissions of both of these sectors as economies fully reopen in the context of historically high fossil fuel-based energy prices.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that limiting atmospheric warming to the key level of around 1.5°C requires global GHG emissions to peak by 2025 at the latest.

However, separate figures published in March in the journal Nature demonstrated that global annual emissions of CO2 only rose from 33.3bn tonnes in 2020 to 34.9bn tonnes in 2021, representing a 4.8% increase.

Despite rising case numbers and new variants, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on CO2 emissions therefore appears to be less in 2021 compared to 2020 owing to a reduction in restrictive policies.

Crucially, Nature warned that these 2021 emissions consumed 8.7% of the remaining carbon budget for limiting anthropogenic warming to 1.5°C, which if current trajectories continue, might be used up in 9.5 years at 67% likelihood.

What this means is that the world is nowhere near meeting the 1.5°C for global warming if “business as usual” continues and emissions are not drastically reduced.

The IMF used data from national and international statistical organisations to provide data to help monitor the transition to lower carbon use, and published in its Climate Change Indicators Dashboard.

The new data from the climate dashboard underscore what some scientists have warned: time is running out.

The IMF’s data chimes with figures from the IEA released in April, which similarly reported that global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by 6% in 2021 to a record high of 36.3bn tonnes, as coal dominated the world economy’s rebound from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 2bn tonne rise was the largest in history in absolute terms, more than offsetting the pandemic-induced decline seen in 2020.

The numbers make clear that the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis has not been the sustainable recovery that IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called for during the early stages of the pandemic in 2020.

He had called for a green recovery after the pandemic that would see investment of up to $3 trillion in renewables energy.

However, a mixture of rocketing demand for electricity and a resumption in activity in the manufacturing and the energy sectors means that hopes for a pandemic-inspired permanent reduction in emissions will not now take place.

However, the IEA had identified as early as December 2020 that emissions could rebound quickly. Birol said that a recovery in emissions, with December 2020 emissions being 2% higher than in December 2019, suggested a "return to carbon-intensive business-as-usual." December 2020 emissions were 60mn tonnes higher than those in December 2019.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Has green energy had its day?

bneGREEN: Poorer cities the most exposed to climate change

bneGREEN: Coal investment remains major threat to green dream

bneGREEN

Lithuania’s Leafood developing one of Europe’s largest vertical farms

Investments into vertical farms are increasing as a means to grow more food in smaller spaces and cut water use.

bneGREEN: The need for nuclear in the energy transition

Nuclear is set to make a "comeback," with capacity forecast to double between 2020 and 2050 from 413 GW to 812 GW, the IEA said.

RADIOACTIVE: Central Europe remains highly exposed to Russian uranium

Europe’s nuclear power sector is starting to worry about its fuel stocks as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is calling into question the security of uranium supplies and processing services provided by Russia.

Water imbalance in 'Third Pole' is wreaking havoc on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan

Researchers say climate change is causing rapid melting of glaciers on the Tibetan Plateau, disrupting water distribution in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

bneGREEN: Has green energy had its day?

Global efforts to combat climate change are being endangered by the global COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the current energy crisis.

Lithuania’s Leafood developing one of Europe’s largest vertical farms
3 days ago
bneGREEN: The need for nuclear in the energy transition
12 days ago
RADIOACTIVE: Central Europe remains highly exposed to Russian uranium
13 days ago
Water imbalance in 'Third Pole' is wreaking havoc on Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan
14 days ago
bneGREEN: Has green energy had its day?
15 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Hungarian government declares energy state of emergency, tightens utility price cap rules
    7 days ago
  2. Russian freight train arrives in Iran, marking new trade corridor milestone
    8 days ago
  3. bneGREEN: Iran records one of the hottest days on Earth ever
    29 days ago
  4. Serbia’s strong tech sector growth defies brain drain
    13 days ago
  5. US warns of ‘profound threat’ of Putin’s efforts to deepen ties with Iran
    7 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    26 days ago
  2. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    21 days ago
  3. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    20 days ago
  4. Oil dollars still bloating Russian CA surplus in June
    9 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    28 days ago

Reports

Dismiss