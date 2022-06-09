bneGREEN: Energy efficiency: a central pillar of meeting green targets

bneGREEN: Energy efficiency: a central pillar of meeting green targets
Fossil fuel generation / CREA
By Richard Lockhart in Edinburgh June 9, 2022

Energy efficiency must play a central role in meeting the world’s emissions reduction and renewable energy targets.

Doubling the current global current global rate of energy intensity improvement to 4% per year could reduce energy use by an amount equivalent to China’s current annual energy consumption, or 95 exajoules (EJ) per year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.  

This would also reduce global CO2 emissions by an additional 5bn tonnes per year (tpy) by 2030. This is about a third of the total emissions reduction efforts needed this decade to move the world onto a pathway to net zero emissions by mid-century, as laid out in the IEA’s Net Zero Roadmap

The IEA Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario (NZE) sees the average annual rate of global energy intensity improvement – a key measure of the economy’s energy efficiency – doubling from around 2% achieved between 2010-2020 to just over 4% from 2020-2030. Energy intensity is defined as energy use per unit of GDP.

With accelerated action, the global economy by 2030 could be around one third more energy efficient than in 2020.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said: “Energy efficiency is a critical solution to so many of the world’s most urgent challenges – it can simultaneously make our energy supplies more affordable, more secure and more sustainable. But inexplicably, government and business leaders are failing to sufficiently act on this.”

The IEA described energy efficiency as the cleanest, cheapest, most reliable source of energy, as it involves avoiding energy consumption while still providing full energy services. That is why the IEA refers to energy efficiency as the “first fuel.”

Without early action on efficiency the energy transition to net zero emissions will be more expensive and much more difficult to achieve.

The IEA also said that improving efficiency efforts would cut global spending on energy. For example, households alone could save as much as $650bn per year on energy bills by the end of the decade, against current efficiency levels.

A 4% intensity figure could also reduce oil consumption by 30mn barrels per day (bpd) by 2020, triple Russia’s average production in 2021.

“A third of the reduction needed in CO2 emissions this decade, according to the IEA net-zero scenario, must come from improvements in energy efficiency. The good news is that the solutions are there to improve energy efficiency in all sectors. We don’t need to wait. We need action because the greenest energy is the energy we don’t use,” said Danfoss president and CEO Kim Fausing.

These figures were presented at the IEA’s 7th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency on June 8, as the IEA looks for way to reduce energy use quickly, with the aim of easing cost pressures on consumers, cutting reliance on fuel imports and driving progress towards climate goals – while supporting job creation and economic growth.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Claims Ukrainian grain shipped from Crimea to Turkey could test Ankara-Kyiv relations

bneGREEN: BlueSphere Carbon to use blockchain to revolutionise carbon credit trading

bneGREEN: G7 sets decarbonisation goal for 2035

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Europeans set higher decarbonisation targets to rescue continent’s security

A total of 19 European governments have accelerated their decarbonisation policies in response to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic, the gas crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

bneGREEN: EU to use €2.4bn of carbon credit cash to fund green projects in CEE

The EU’s Modernisation Fund is to provide €2.4bn raised from the proceeds of the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) to seven Central and East European countries to help them meet their 2030 climate and energy targets

bneGREEN: BlueSphere Carbon to use blockchain to revolutionise carbon credit trading

BlueSphere Carbon, a recently launched carbon trading platform, intends to raise $10mn to radically change how carbon credits are traded online. It has signed a partnership with Canada’s CarbonRx to develop green projects with First Nation groups.

Serbia prepares €35bn investment plan focused on RES

Serbia's target is to become fully decarbonised by 2050 despite its current heavy reliance on coal power.

Albania’s first major 2022 wildfire rages for days on Sazan Island

Fire ravages wildlife and threatens Cold War-era munitions on island, as defence minister warns of more emergencies ahead this summer.

bneGREEN: Europeans set higher decarbonisation targets to rescue continent’s security
20 hours ago
bneGREEN: EU to use €2.4bn of carbon credit cash to fund green projects in CEE
1 day ago
bneGREEN: BlueSphere Carbon to use blockchain to revolutionise carbon credit trading
2 days ago
Serbia prepares €35bn investment plan focused on RES
3 days ago
Albania’s first major 2022 wildfire rages for days on Sazan Island
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    5 days ago
  2. The Fourth Russia – the new world order
    3 days ago
  3. Mystery aircraft crosses four Southeast European states
    1 day ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Lavrov’s Belgrade visit cancelled but the damage is already done
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey scrimps on detail in explaining how May’s inflation is ‘only 73.5%’
    5 days ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    11 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    10 days ago
  3. Nearly 40% of Bulgarians want out of Nato as pro-Russian propaganda strengthens
    5 days ago
  4. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    1 month ago
  5. CEE companies weather the COVID-19 crisis
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss