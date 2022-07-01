bneGREEN: Poorer cities the most exposed to climate change

bneGREEN: Poorer cities the most exposed to climate change
Poorer cities in developing countries / Sudip Maiti, Climate Visuals Countdown
By Richard Lockhart in Edinburgh July 1, 2022

An increase in extreme weather events and natural disasters like flooding, heatwaves and landslides will hit urban areas the hardest, making climate change adaptation a matter of paramount importance, the UN has warned.

The UN in its World Cities Report 2022, released at the World Urban Forum in Poland, said urban areas were responsible for 70% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which means cities must act as leaders of climate action to meet the 1.5-degree Celsius goal set by the Paris Agreement.

Amid warnings about the dangers facing cities, from a sudden global spike in inflation and cost of living, supply chain disruptions, climate change and new armed conflicts, the report, called Envisaging the Future of Cities, details an optimistic vision in which cities are more equitable, greener and more knowledge-based.

“With the right policies and the right commitment from governments, our children can inherit an urban future that is more inclusive, greener, safer and healthier,” said Maimunah Mohd Sharif, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat, which produced the report.

“We must start by acknowledging that the status quo leading up to 2020 was in many ways an unsustainable model of urban development, and take the best practices learned in our responses to COVID-19 and the climate crisis.”

This new report calls for greater commitment by national, regional and local governments, and encourages the further adoption of innovative technologies and urban living concepts such as the “15-minute city.”

Popularised in Paris, Melbourne and other places, it envisages that residents can meet most of their daily needs within a 15-minute journey.

The report warned that in the worst-case scenario, extreme poverty could increase by 32 times, or 213mn people, by 2030. Under this scenario, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as global economic uncertainties, environmental challenges, and wars and conflicts in different parts of the world could have long-term impacts on the future of cities.

Cities are now home to 55% of the world’s population, and that figure is predicted to grow to 68% by 2050. This translates into an increase of 2.2bn urban residents, living mostly in Africa and Asia.

There is a divide between the needs of cities in the developing and developed world. In developed countries, the key priorities for the future of cities also include managing cultural diversity, upgrading and modernising ageing infrastructure, addressing shrinking and declining cities, and meeting the needs of an increasingly ageing population.

In developing countries, urban priorities for the future are rising levels of poverty, providing adequate infrastructure, affordable and adequate housing and addressing challenge of slums, high levels of youth unemployment, and investing in secondary cities.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Coal investment remains major threat to green dream

African gas pipeline projects revived due to European gas crisis

Colonial scars: Why Ukraine is unlikely to find allies in Africa

bneGREEN

Sun-drenched Uzbekistan on the verge of a renewables boom

International investors are vying to build new solar and wind farms in Uzbekistan as the country tries to reduce emissions while also supplying power to its growing population.

bneGREEN: EBRD passes €1bn green bond milestone

The EBRD has now invested €1bn in green bonds since 2017, with €524mn allocated in 2021 alone, as it supports emerging green capital markets across Central and Eastern Europe.

bneGREEN: EU bans petrol and diesel cars from 2035 as Green Deal law moves forward

The EU Council of Ministers has agreed to an effective ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2035, overcoming last minute opposition from a group of five countries.

bneGREEN: Five countries seek delay for EU petrol and diesel ban

Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Romania are seeking to push back by five years EU proposals to slap a ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars from 2035.

bneGREEN: Arctic in meltdown

The Arctic is now heating up seven times faster than the rest of the world, with the region’s ice in danger of melting completely by 2050.

Sun-drenched Uzbekistan on the verge of a renewables boom
1 day ago
bneGREEN: EBRD passes €1bn green bond milestone
3 days ago
bneGREEN: EU bans petrol and diesel cars from 2035 as Green Deal law moves forward
3 days ago
bneGREEN: Five countries seek delay for EU petrol and diesel ban
6 days ago
bneGREEN: Arctic in meltdown
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    5 days ago
  2. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    4 days ago
  3. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    5 days ago
  4. Nato agrees 'fundamental shift' to counter Russia
    6 days ago
  5. Russian economy stable in May, but demand and income contraction deep
    5 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    10 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    17 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    5 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    4 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss