bneGREEN: River of waste clogs Serbia’s Lake Potpec after heavy rains

bneGREEN: River of waste clogs Serbia’s Lake Potpec after heavy rains
Floating islands of waste are a common problem in the Western Balkans, caused by heavy rains and inadequate waste management.
By bne IntelliNews January 17, 2023

Tonnes of floating waste and other debris have built up behind a barrier across Lake Potpeć after heavy rains. 

The waste was carried downstream on the Lim River that flows into Lake Potpeć. It gathered behind a barrier stretched across the lake to protect the Potpeć hydroelectric power plant (HPP). 

Pictures posted on social media and published in the Serbian press show a huge expanse of debris stretching across the surface of the lake. 

"It seems to me that it is easier to list what is not there. From household appliances, refrigerators, freezers, stoves, to dead animals, some domestic, some wild, various metals, wood pulp and five packages at most, just all kinds of packaging waste," said Siniša Laković from the Priboj-based ecological organisation Jastreb,  as reported by Serbia’s Indeks Online.

Complicating the problem, the Lim is an international river that flows into Serbia from neighbouring Montenegro, and many on the Serbian side say the waste has been carried downstream from Montenegro. 

The director of the hydropower plant said that huge containers have been hired to move the rubbish, and additional machinery will be used to remove the buildup of waste in the lake. 

However, Serbia’s Republic Hydrometeorological Institute has warned that extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Montenegro and parts of Serbia including the Priboj area on January 17-19, utility Srbijavoda said on its website. “Due to heavy rainfall from January 18 to 21, the water level on the Lim River near Prijepolje is expected to rise, reaching the limit of emergency flood protection,” it said. 

As previously reported by bne IntelliNews, huge islands of rubbish floating down rivers are a common problem in the Western Balkans. 

A similar situation occurred in early 2021 when heavy precipitation across large parts of Southeast Europe raised water levels in rivers and caused some to overflow their banks. The elevated waters bore with them tens of thousands of cubic metres of waste tossed into waterways or discarded on their banks. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi

Pictures of Serbian President Vucic isolated at Davos go viral on social media

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

bneGREEN

Central Asia’s shorter winters are whittling away glaciers

Glaciers are disappearing around the world. Here’s how it happens in Central Asia.

Bulgarian parliament orders caretaker government to renegotiate closure of coal-fired plants

Sofia wants to renegotiate recovery and resilience plan with European Commission after Russia cut off gas deliveries, prompting return to coal.

bneGREEN: Renewables to overtake coal in electricity generation soon

Hundreds of protesters currently trying to halt the continued development of a coal mine in Germany – which would involve the destruction of the now abandoned village of Lützerath – are putting pressure on the government to phase out coal use.

bneGREEN: Patent data show shift to green hydrogen gaining momentum

Global hydrogen production is set to become greener, with patent data suggesting a shift towards a new wave of innovation and scientific development in electrolysis technology.

bneGREEN: Green transition is $10.3 trillion opportunity for the global economy by 2050, new report finds

New green industries could be worth $10.3 trillion to the global economy by 2050, equivalent to 5.2% of global GDP that year, finds a new report by Arup and Oxford Economics.

Central Asia’s shorter winters are whittling away glaciers
1 day ago
Bulgarian parliament orders caretaker government to renegotiate closure of coal-fired plants
7 days ago
bneGREEN: Renewables to overtake coal in electricity generation soon
8 days ago
bneGREEN: Patent data show shift to green hydrogen gaining momentum
8 days ago
bneGREEN: Green transition is $10.3 trillion opportunity for the global economy by 2050, new report finds
8 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    7 days ago
  3. Running out of ammo
    1 day ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    11 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    7 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    14 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    18 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    11 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss