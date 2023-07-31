bneGREEN: Romania to revive Tarnita-Lapustesti pumped hydropower plant project

bneGREEN: Romania to revive Tarnita-Lapustesti pumped hydropower plant project
The planned pumped storage hydroelectric power plant would have capacity between 500 and 1,000 MW. / HidroTarnita
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest July 31, 2023

The company that manages the Romanian state’s participation in energy companies, SAPE, is carrying out consultations until August 8 in order to eventually contract a feasibility study on the Tarnita-Lapustesti reversible, pumped hydropower plant, the Ministry of Energy announced.

The feasibility study will be contracted to establish solutions for the construction of a pumped storage hydroelectric power plant with a capacity between 500 and 1,000 MW. The project is particularly important for accommodating intermittent energy production capacities such as wind and solar.

The feasibility study will contain the feasible solutions for the construction of the plant, and the cost-benefit analyses carried out for the solutions proposed, elaborated in the existing legislative and technical-economic conditions.

The study will also include the urbanism certificate, the conforming approvals for ensuring utilities, as well as specific opinions, agreements and studies, as appropriate, depending on the specifics of the investment objective, including the one for connection to the electricity transmission network and the environmental approval.

In 2019, the government approved one of the oldest energy projects initiated by Nicolae Ceausescu since the 1970s, a project relaunched, but not implemented by all governments after the fall of communism.

Hidro Tarniţa SA company was set up in 2013 to implement the project, initially intended with the participation of companies from China.

A feasibility study carried out in 2019 estimated the needed investments at €1.15bn, the execution of the works being foreseen to take place over seven years with commissioning in two stages.

In the summer of 2021, four South Korean companies showed interest in getting involved in the resuscitation of the energy project to build and operate the 1,000 MW pumped storage hydropower plant.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest

Storms follow heatwaves to batter Southeast Europe’s crops

bneGREEN: Costs surge in offshore wind, rattling the sector

bneGREEN

Estonia to punish companies that chop down forests to make way for construction

Climate ministry official says deforestation to build settlements or roads directly impedes the achievement of nature conservation and climate targets.

bneGREEN: Heatwave shuts down Iran for two days

Iranians are suffering from an extreme heatwave which has forced the government to close offices, banks and education centres from north to south. Iran's power grid is also expected to weaken with the ongoing high temperatures.

bneGREEN: Costs surge in offshore wind, rattling the sector

Swedish giant utility Vattenfall recently halted a wind farm project, the Norfolk Boreas offshore site off the UK, citing costs that had become inflated by 40%.

bneGREEN: Funding secured for North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley project

Consortium leader HSE says project will put Slovenia on the hydrogen future map.

bneGREEN: Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector to be placed under three-year state of emergency

Ministers to expedite special measures to address growing power shortages linked to climate impacts on river flows.

Estonia to punish companies that chop down forests to make way for construction
22 hours ago
bneGREEN: Heatwave shuts down Iran for two days
1 day ago
bneGREEN: Costs surge in offshore wind, rattling the sector
6 days ago
bneGREEN: Funding secured for North Adriatic Hydrogen Valley project
7 days ago
bneGREEN: Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector to be placed under three-year state of emergency
9 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    7 days ago
  2. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    5 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    5 days ago
  4. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    2 days ago
  5. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    16 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    7 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss