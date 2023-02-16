bneGREEN: Russia to expand renewable energy with 438 MW of capacity in 2023

Russia is set to see significant growth in its renewable energy production in the next few years. The Russia Renewable Energy Development Association (RREDA) has announced that the country will commission 438 MW of renewable capacity in 2023.

The plans for renewable energy production in Russia don't stop there. In 2024 the country is expected to commission 482 MW of renewable capacity, and a further 1.25 GW in 2025. The total volume of renewable energy production capacity is set to reach 2.17 GW by 2025, which will lift the total installed capacity of facilities operating on renewable energy sources to 6.17 GW.

RREDA has also revealed details on the specific types of renewable energy that will be brought online in the next few years. By the end of 2024, 645 MW of solar power, 1.45 GW of wind power and 128 MW of small-capacity hydropower plants (HPPs) will have been commissioned.

Russia is making significant progress in its transition to renewable energy, and the growth in production capacity in the next few years is a testament to the country's commitment to sustainability.