bneGreen: Serbia issued debut €1bn green Eurobond

bneGreen: Serbia issued debut €1bn green Eurobond
Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo September 17, 2021

Serbia issued its first green Eurobond on September 16. The €1bn Eurobond has a maturity of seven years and a coupon rate of 1.00%, the lowest the country has ever achieved on the international market.

At the same time as the issue of the green Eurobond, a fifteen-year €750mn Eurobond was issued, with an annual coupon rate of 2.05%, Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said. This set another precedent as the 15-year bond secured Serbia financing on the international financial market for the longest period so far.

The green bond was issued in accordance with the government's strategic plan to invest additional funds to finance projects in environmental protection and climate change mitigation. It will help to improve energy efficiency, waste management system and to ensure the most rational use of renewable energy sources.

Europe is already the world leader in leader in issuance of green and sustainable bonds, and a growing number are now being issued by sovereigns and companies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). 

Slovenia was the first country in the Southeast Europe region where a green bond was issued, and in June this year it became the first sovereign in the wider CEE region and the second in the EU to issue a sustainability bond. Serbia has now become the first European country from outside the EU to issue a sovereign green bond, according to the Serbian finance ministry. 

“[T]he Republic of Serbia is one of the few European countries that have issued green Eurobonds on the international financial market, and which are intended exclusively for financing environmentally friendly projects,” Mali added.

The high level of demand enabled Serbia to provide favourable interest rates for both Eurobonds. The total demand amounted to over €6bn from more than 200 investors, which during the auction enabled the reduction of the interest rate by 0.35 percentage points (pp) on the green seven-year bonds and 0.30 pp on the 15-year bond.

The issues were preceded by several days of talks between Serbian delegation and a large number of investors from all over the world.

Mali pointed out that the state is committed to increasing investments in ecology and environmental protection, as well as providing the most favourable funds for green projects from new sources of financing, such as the green bond market.

“The Republic of Serbia bravely entered the international capital market and offered its green bond, worth one billion euros, although the demand was much higher. Thanks to the great interest, the interest rate on the green bond has been reduced by as much as 20% compared to the initial one, which proves the justification of the decision to issue this type of bond. green agenda and this is another indicator of Serbia's commitment and commitment to green projects and increasing investment in ecology. It is also an important signal for investors to strive to strengthen their capacities and invest in environmental protection,” said Mali, according to a finance ministry statement.

He added that the green bond market has been developing rapidly in recent years with the aim of securing funding for projects that contribute to environmental sustainability in the broadest sense. “Every year, the whole world — and Serbia is no exception — invests more and more in ecology and environmental protection, and investors have recognised that,” the minister explained.

“Funds from issued green bonds will also be used to finance and refinance costs related to the construction of drinking water treatment plants and wastewater treatment plants, for the construction of subways and modern railways, flood protection, biodiversity conservation, pollution control and prevention, collection , waste processing and recycling, energy efficiency and renewable energy sources. These funds will be strictly controlled and cannot be used for other purposes, which clearly speaks of our commitment to ecology,” said Mali.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran cements ties with East as it becomes full member of SCO

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: Hungary's surprise debt issuance demonstrates the EU's financial whip is not working

Hundreds of Turkish medical company bosses and workers throw keys to ground in unpaid debts demo

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Global coal plans collapse by 76%

The global pipeline of proposed coal power plants has collapsed by 76% since the Paris Agreement in 2015, bringing the end of new coal power construction into sight, new research by green think-tank E3G finds.

bneGreen: Finland’s Betolar develops green cement as construction races to decarbonise

Finland’s Betolar is pioneering the production of low-carbon cement by using alternative industrial waste products in a process that could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%.

bneGREEN: Turkey’s lakes and rivers drying up amid drought and climate change

Reports in the country’s press of severe water depletion becoming more and more frequent.

Black soldier fly start-up Entoprotech starts first funding round

Bugs can become big business. Entoprotech, an Israeli biotech start-up has raised $2mn to develop its black soldier fly (BSF) to process organic waste that will reduce methane emissions from landfills and create animal feed as a byproduct.

bneGREEN: Fertiliser, electricity producers count the cost of the EU’s CBAM

Emerging Europe's fertiliser and electricity exporters to the EU face a guessing game to estimate the costs of the EU's CBAM.

bneGREEN: Global coal plans collapse by 76%
1 day ago
bneGreen: Finland’s Betolar develops green cement as construction races to decarbonise
2 days ago
bneGREEN: Turkey’s lakes and rivers drying up amid drought and climate change
3 days ago
Black soldier fly start-up Entoprotech starts first funding round
4 days ago
bneGREEN: Fertiliser, electricity producers count the cost of the EU’s CBAM
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Iran refers to ‘illegality’ of Turkish presence in Caspian Sea military drills
    3 days ago
  2. As Georgia rebuffs the West, investors reconsider
    7 days ago
  3. Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine were emerging markets with biggest upgrades from Fitch over last five years
    4 days ago
  4. Serbia starts building Europe’s first Sinopharm vaccine plant
    8 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    5 months ago
  2. Hazara Mongols fearing extinction in Afghanistan dream of return to ancient homeland
    10 days ago
  3. Invisible and highly polluting methane leaks detected across Romania
    19 days ago
  4. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    1 month ago
  5. Kazakhstan set to lose quarter of grain crop as drought hammers Eurasia
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss