bneGREEN Siemens Gamesa calls for quotas on EU-made wind turbines

bneGREEN Siemens Gamesa calls for quotas on EU-made wind turbines
Jochen Eickholt (pictured), the chief executive of Siemens Gamesa, one of the world’s largest turbine makers, told the Financial Times that if Europe were serious about energy independence and wind energy, turbines should be considered as strategically important. / Siemens Gamesa
By by Roberta Harrington in London October 19, 2022

Siemens Gamesa, the leading wind-turbine manufacturer, has called for a quota system on the amount of EU-produced turbines installed in the trade bloc, reports the Financial Times.

Jochen Eickholt, the chief executive of Siemens Gamesa, one of the world’s largest turbine makers, told the FT that if Europe were serious about energy independence and wind energy, turbines should be considered as strategically important, and measures should be introduced to protect such a critical industry.

“If our product is critical to the infrastructure of our countries . . . then certainly, not for 100% of the installations but certainly for a certain portion of the installations [in Europe], you need to have things in your own hands,” he told the FT.

“That means there needs to be an element of knowing how to operate these things and manufacturing these things,” he told the newspaper.

Europe would “perhaps not have the cheapest answer, but would have an answer” if there are geopolitical tensions or supply chain problems, he said.

 European wind turbine manufacturers have been struggling financially, cutting jobs and closing factories. The large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have in fact been operating at a loss because of supply chain disruptions and commodities, transport and labour inflation.

Siemens Gamesa, the third-largest maker last year and the largest for offshore turbines, according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), recorded a loss of €1.2bn ($1.17bn) in the nine months of 2022 ended in June, which was 233% more than the loss suffered in the same period one year before, reported the FT.

The Spain-traded company, which is also going through a restructuring, recently announced it was axing 2,900 jobs, which is one-tenth of its global staff.

Europe’s new energy security strategy – REPowerEU – calls for 510 GW of wind energy by 2030, up from 190 GW currently installed. WindEurope, the trade association, projects that this goal is plausible.

Eickholt commented there was “definitely a risk” that the wind turbine industry would come to look like the solar panel industry, where Chinese manufacturers dominate the market and the supply chain, a situation that the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned again in a report published in July.

 “You have to see that we are meeting Chinese competition across the global markets and also increasingly in Europe,” Eickholt said, noting that Chinese manufacturers can often receive “additional support, typically from national or regional sources”, with ‘innovation funding’ in some cases 10-fold higher than that of the Europeans.

“At the end of the day, we feel that there is an imbalanced battle, or at least we do not have the same level of opportunities here,” he told the FT. “We are asking for a level playing field.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe is growing faster than expected this year but will stagnate in 2023, says wiiw

bneGREEN: “Overriding public interest” essential to renewables in the EU: WindEurope

Most of Europe still dependent on oil and gas for fuel

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: “Overriding public interest” essential to renewables in the EU: WindEurope

The EU wants a massive expansion in renewable energy. It wants wind energy to grow from 190 GW today to 510 GW by 2030. But Europe is not building enough wind farms to reach this target, says WindEurope.

bneGREEN: Great interest but not enough cash for e-cars in North Macedonia

North Macedonia will soon start producing e-cars and Skopje’s first electric vehicles exhibition drew crowds, but few people in the county can afford to go electric.

bneGREEN: Clearer ESG rules needed in booming green bond market

The global green bond market was worth $552bn in 2021, accounting for 53% of all green, social and sustainability issuances, according to a recent report from Fitch.

bneGREEN: Green investment must triple to save climate

Investments in renewable energy need to triple by 2050 to put the world on a net-zero trajectory by mid-century, according to a new report by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), part of the United Nations.

bneGREEN: Nord Stream leaks: a catastrophe for climate goals

The explosions in the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea are creating an unprecedented climate catastrophe.

bneGREEN: “Overriding public interest” essential to renewables in the EU: WindEurope
1 day ago
bneGREEN: Great interest but not enough cash for e-cars in North Macedonia
3 days ago
bneGREEN: Clearer ESG rules needed in booming green bond market
7 days ago
bneGREEN: Green investment must triple to save climate
8 days ago
bneGREEN: Nord Stream leaks: a catastrophe for climate goals
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    9 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    3 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    4 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    13 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    22 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    24 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss