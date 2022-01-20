bneGREEN: Usmanov pushes sustainable copper for cleantech

bneGREEN: Usmanov pushes sustainable copper for cleantech
Copper's high conductivity makes it an indispensable component in a range of green technologies.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow January 20, 2022

Sustainably sourced copper will be a crucial tool for decarbonising the global economy, Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov wrote in an article for the World Economic Forum. Usmanov pointed to copper’s role in clean technologies such as electric vehicles (EVs), battery storage and renewable energy due to its high conductivity.

As metals demand booms, industrial players are trying to find new, less polluting ways to extract and process raw materials. Although metallurgy is one of the most carbon-intensive sectors – steel alone is responsible for 9% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – its products will continue to be necessary components in high-tech industries.

As a result of the increased use of copper, there may soon be more demand for the metal than the market can supply, according to Usmanov. He estimates that demand for copper by 2040 will be 2.7 times the current level, while existing copper mines are already close to full production capacity, and few new deposits are being discovered.

As a consequence of high demand and restricted supply, the copper price occasionally spikes. In October and April of 2021, the price for a tonne of copper hit almost $11,000.

Usmanov’s USM owns various metallurgical and mining companies, including Udokan Copper in Russia’s Far East, the world’s third-largest copper deposit, and Metalloinvest, the supplier of HBI, which is crucial for decarbonising the steel industry. He argued that investment in greenfield projects like Udokan will be necessary to cater to rising global demand and prevent a severe supply problem. 

He also noted that meeting the growing demand also “places great responsibility on us to be sustainable ourselves”, citing as examples a greener extraction technology introduced at Udokan, establishing supply chains with the lowest carbon footprint and the use of alternative energy sources to feed the plant, the first stage of which would be achieved this year.  

Usmanov has a record of pushing for the possibilities for green technologies, saying that he expects them to transform European industry. The mining of copper can be made more sustainable by developing new extraction technologies and expanding scrap copper recycling capacity. This is vitally important, given that copper will clearly be an indispensable component of the technologies which will help to decarbonise industry: according to the Bank of America, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in copper consumption caused by technologies needed to achieve net zero will be 3.6% by 2030.

In addition to EVs and batteries, copper is also used in carbon capture and storage (CCS). It has a substitution rate of below 1% of total copper consumption, implying that it is not likely to be replaced any time soon. This being the case, it is more important than ever to find sustainable ways of mining and processing the “new gold”.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: Nato showdown – Geneva III

UniCredit's hopes of acquiring Russia's Otkritie Bank marred by geopolitical tensions

Zelenskiy plays down war fears as tensions continue to rise

bneGREEN

#bneGREEN: Czech real estate group CPI issues CEE's first sustainability-linked bonds in real estate

The sustainability-linked bond issue worth €700mn has an annual coupon of 1.75%.

bneGREEN: Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change urges EU to keep gas out of green taxonomy

A group of sustainable investors has urged the EU to exclude gas from the new the EU Taxonomy green investment classification system.

bneGREEN: NDCs need to be rapidly improved to get near 1.5°C target

Current Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) are nowhere near enough to keep global warming within the 1.5°C target

bneGREEN: New Czech government plans to exit coal by 2033

Environmental groups argue new target is still not ambitious enough, and attack government's proposals for building more nuclear power capacity and expanding motorways.

European Environmental Bureau says Slovenian EU presidency failed to make significant progress on green agenda

Despite efforts to reverse biodiversity loss, the Slovenian EU Council presidency achieved little on the green transition and in pushing the zero pollution ambition.

#bneGREEN: Czech real estate group CPI issues CEE's first sustainability-linked bonds in real estate
3 days ago
bneGREEN: Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change urges EU to keep gas out of green taxonomy
7 days ago
bneGREEN: NDCs need to be rapidly improved to get near 1.5°C target
10 days ago
bneGREEN: New Czech government plans to exit coal by 2033
11 days ago
European Environmental Bureau says Slovenian EU presidency failed to make significant progress on green agenda
11 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. OUTLOOK: 2022 Uzbekistan
    7 days ago
  2. Crisis eases in Bosnia as Dodik says Serbs to return to state institutions
    6 days ago
  3. RIMMER: Turkey - Let nothing astonish you
    4 days ago
  4. Qualcomm acquires Ukraine-born Augmented Pixels to beef up AR/VR development capacities
    4 days ago
  5. Kazakh officials decline to confirm or deny death of Nursultan Nazarbayev
    5 days ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    15 days ago
  2. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    16 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    12 days ago
  4. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    18 days ago
  5. SPECIAL REPORT: Uzbekistan Rising
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss