BNR expects Romanian inflation to keep rising until year-end

BNR expects Romanian inflation to keep rising until year-end
/ bne IntelliNews
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest October 20, 2022

The annual inflation rate in Romania will probably stick to an upward path until towards year-end, yet at a visibly slower pace, “thus climbing above the slightly decreasing values envisaged over the short time horizon by the latest medium-term forecast”, according to the new assessment of the monetary board of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Romania's consumer prices rose by another 1.3% in September, reaching 15.9% y/y in the month compared to the 15.1% y/y projected by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), statistics office INS announced on October 12.

Having already moved above the central bank projection in August, inflation remained above the trajectory sketched out by BNR in its latest inflation forecast.

BNR’s August forecast had seen the annual inflation rate level off in Q3 and then embark on a gradual downward path for three quarters, but then move relatively fast afterwards, to reach 13.9% in December 2022, yet slightly below the mid-point of the target at the end of the projection horizon.

The minutes of the BNR monetary board meeting on October 5 – when a slightly above-expectations 75bp rate hike was decided – thus shows expectations for higher inflation in the coming months.

The renewed worsening of the near-term inflation outlook continued to be attributable to global supply-side shocks, board members underlined. They noted that the major drivers were the faster growth rates anticipated over the following months for the prices of natural gas and electricity – inter alia amid the changes made to the electricity price capping scheme – as well as for food prices.

BNR’s new assessments also pointed to a marked slowdown in economic growth in H2 – under the impact of the escalating war in Ukraine and the broadening of the associated sanctions –, yet after much faster-than-expected GDP growth in Q2 as well. The cyclical position of the economy was envisaged to exert modest inflationary pressures and abate in the near run, although stronger than previously anticipated.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian Central Bank releases a relatively upbeat October macroeconomic forecast for 2022-2025

Kazakhstan new home to 50 international firms that opted for Russia exit, 50 more could be on the way

INTERVIEW: "There are no big buyers" – Ukrainian government struggles to sell bonds, says deputy managing director of Dragon Capital

Data

Turkey slashes policy rate further by 150bp despite 83% inflation

President Erdogan still tearing up the books on conventional economic policy in his dash for growth ahead of elections.

Polish industrial production surprises positively with 9.8% y/y expansion in September

Seasonally adjusted, output growth came in at 10.3% y/y in September following a gain of 11.2% y/y the preceding month.

Rise in textile exports pushes up Albania’s exports in September

The biggest contributor to the annual rise in exports was the textiles and footwear sector, which is recovering from the slump in demand during the pandemic.

Most of Europe still dependent on oil and gas for fuel

Europe is hoping to wean itself off Russian gas and turn to renewables but only a few countries rely on hydropower for the majority of their energy needs, while most of the rest of Europe relies on oil and gas.

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches new record of 18.7% y/y in September

Inflation has been rising for 19 consecutive months but started speeding up in the past several months due to surging energy prices.

Turkey slashes policy rate further by 150bp despite 83% inflation
13 hours ago
Polish industrial production surprises positively with 9.8% y/y expansion in September
22 hours ago
Rise in textile exports pushes up Albania’s exports in September
2 days ago
Most of Europe still dependent on oil and gas for fuel
3 days ago
Bulgaria’s inflation reaches new record of 18.7% y/y in September
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    1 year ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    9 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Political stalemate leaves battlefield with casting vote
    3 days ago
  4. Interior minister says Serbia ‘doesn’t belong’ in the EU
    4 days ago
  5. HESS: Tajikistan’s President Rahmon demands respect from Russia
    4 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    1 month ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    13 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    22 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    24 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss