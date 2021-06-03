Bond issues and startup listings push Bucharest Stock Exchange to new records

Bond issues and startup listings push Bucharest Stock Exchange to new records
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 3, 2021

With a combined average daily traded value of RON77mn (€15.6mn) in the first five months of 2021, calculated for both the main trading segment and secondary segment AeRO, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) boasted the highest daily liquidity in history. For comparison, the average daily value traded in 2020 was RON75mn.

The overall performance was possible, however, only because of the two massive bond issues in May by Raiffeisen Bank and Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR). The average daily traded value for shares only (RON41.6mn) lagged 17.5% behind the record set in 2020.

While the main market may not have outperformed in the first part of 2021, the alternative AeRO market hosted a series of IPOs by startups that more than tripled its liquidity.

The main trading segment, which includes blue chips such as Banca Transilvania, Romgaz and BRD, recorded a daily turnover of RON37mn for shares and RON31mn for bonds. The volumes were propped up by the bond issues from BCR and Raiffeisen banks.

The senior non-preferred bonds issued by BCR, Romania’s second-biggest lender by assets, which is part of the Austrian Erste Bank group, worth RON1bn (€200mn), started trading on May 31.

Separately, the AeRO segment, with RON4.5mn of shares and RON1.4mn bonds traded daily reached 8% of the total market, three times compared to 2020.

A series of new companies listed their shares on AeRO. In the biggest AeRO listing ever, the shares Agroserv Mariuta, a Romanian gourmet dairy producer known for the Laptaria cu Caimac brand, debuted on the AeRO market on May 23. The company's market capitalisation stabilised at around RON100mn.

In another AeRO listing, the organic wine producer Vifrana went public under the ticker BIOW on May 14 . The company’s market capitalisation reached RON25mn at the end of the listing day to slightly ease afterwards. 

pastedGraphic.png

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

RIMMER: Peker has him in his pocket

Central Europe set for interest rate hikes, predicts Capital Economics

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 7.2% in May

Data

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 7.2% in May

Annual consumer price index (CPI) inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 7.2% in May, according to data published by the country’s statistics office.

Kazakh GDP contracts 1.5% y/y in Q1 updated figures show

Kazakhstan's GDP contracted by 1.5% y/y in the first quarter, according to latest official figures provided by the national statistics office.

Ukraine’s current account went into a $837mn surplus in April from deficit in March

Ukraine’s current account switched to a surplus of $837mn in April, from a $333bn deficit in the prior month, due the positive balance in trade and primary income, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said in a preliminary report on May 31.

Poland’s CPI accelerates growth to 4.8% y/y in May

The flash reading for May adds to the pressure on the central bank to tighten its currently super dovish monetary stance.

Lockdown pushes Turkish manufacturing back into PMI contraction territory for first time in year

Survey also shows supply chain problems remain widespread, contributing to strong inflationary pressures.

Kazakh annual CPI inflation at 7.2% in May
15 hours ago
Kazakh GDP contracts 1.5% y/y in Q1 updated figures show
15 hours ago
Ukraine’s current account went into a $837mn surplus in April from deficit in March
1 day ago
Poland’s CPI accelerates growth to 4.8% y/y in May
1 day ago
Lockdown pushes Turkish manufacturing back into PMI contraction territory for first time in year
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    2 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    3 days ago
  3. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    1 day ago
  4. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    24 days ago
  5. ISTANBUL BLOG: Turkey entering an era of violence
    6 days ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    21 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    24 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    11 days ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: Ukraine starts to close the gap with Russia
    29 days ago
  5. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss