Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 14.1% y/y in January
By bne IntelliNews March 6, 2023

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 14.1% year on year in January, slowing down from a 14.8% y/y increase in December, the country’s statistics office reported on March 6 (chart).

This is the fourth month in a row of slowing inflation in Bosnia.

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 0.5% in January, after moving down 0.6% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country increased the most in the following sectors: food and beverages (+22% y/y transport (+15.7% y/y) and housing (+15.6% y/y).

The clothing sector was the only one to post a decline in January, by 2.9% y/y.

In 2022 Bosnia posted annual inflation of 14%.

