Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.7% y/y in July

Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.7% y/y in July
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 30, 2022

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 16.7% year on year in July, accelerating from a 15.8% y/y increase in June, the country’s statistics office reported (chart) on August 30.

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 0.7% in July, after moving up 1.4% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country increased the most in the following sectors: transport (+34.2% y/y), food and non-alcoholic drinks (+24.7% y/y), housing (+15.4% y/y), restaurants and hotels (+10.8% y/y), furnishing and household equipment (+10.4% y/y) and recreation and culture (+8.7% y/y).

The clothing sector was the only one to post a decline in July, by 4.5% y/y.

In the first seven months of 2022 Bosnia posted annual inflation of 12.2%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakhstan's Tokayev to call snap presidential election

Russia mulls buying $70bn of “friendly” country foreign exchange

Macron and Borrell both say Iranian JCPOA deal possible 'within days'

Data

Polish manufacturers go deeper in recession mode in August as PMI sinks to 27-month low

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 1.2 points to 40.9 in August, the fourth time in a row when the index fell below the 50-point mark.

Russia’s PMI hits highest since invasion in August

The seasonally adjusted S&P Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) posted 51.7 points in August 2022, above the no-change mark indicating expansion, up from 50.3 in July and showing the strongest improvement in manufacturing.

Russia’s GDP contraction slows to 4.3% in July

Russia’s GDP contracted by 4.3% year on year in July 2022, moderating the decline of 4.9% y/y seen in June, according to the latest date by the Ministry of Economic Development. To remind, For 2Q22 overall GDP contracted by 4%.

PMI shows Turkish manufacturing in August hindered by lack of new orders, softening demand in Europe

Survey shows clearly challenging market conditions, with weakness in both domestic and export markets.

Poland’s inflation shocks with 16.1% y/y rate in August

The August flash reading makes yet another hike of the central bank’s reference interest rate more likely next week.

Polish manufacturers go deeper in recession mode in August as PMI sinks to 27-month low
17 hours ago
Russia’s PMI hits highest since invasion in August
20 hours ago
Russia’s GDP contraction slows to 4.3% in July
20 hours ago
PMI shows Turkish manufacturing in August hindered by lack of new orders, softening demand in Europe
22 hours ago
Poland’s inflation shocks with 16.1% y/y rate in August
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    2 days ago
  2. Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
    4 days ago
  3. Rift opens within Serbian government over position on Russia
    7 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    25 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    12 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    21 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    25 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    24 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    15 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss