Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 16.8% y/y in August

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 16.8% year on year in August, slightly accelerating from a 16.7% y/y increase in July, the country’s statistics office reported (chart).

In monthly terms, the CPI increased 0.3% in August, after moving up 0.7% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country increased the most in the following sectors: transport (+28.4% y/y), food and non-alcoholic drinks (+25.6% y/y), housing (+17.4% y/y), restaurants and hotels (+11.7% y/y) , furnishing and household equipment (+11% y/y) and recreation and culture (+9.4% y/y).

The clothing sector was the only one to post a decline in August, by 4.1% y/y.

In the first eight months of 2022 Bosnia posted annual inflation of 12.8%.