Bosnia posts annual CPI inflation of 4.9% y/y in June
By bne IntelliNews July 26, 2023

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 4.9% year on year in June, slowing down from a 6.5% y/y increase in May, the country’s statistics office reported (chart) on July 26.

This is the tenth month in a row of slowing inflation in Bosnia.

In monthly terms, the CPI decreased 0.2% in June, after moving down 0.1% a month earlier.

Consumer prices in the country increased the most in the following sectors: food and beverages (+10.2% y/y), furnishing (+9.9% y/y), other goods and services (+9.6% y/y) and housing (+10.5% y/y).

The transport sector decreased by 12.7% y/y in June, while clothing sector moved down by 5.3% y/y.

Through June, the consumer prices increased by 9.3% y/y.

In 2022 Bosnia posted annual inflation of 14%.

