Bosnia's consumer price inflation at 1.7% in June
By bne IntelliNews August 26, 2021

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 1.9% year on year in July, after increasing by an annual 1.7% in June, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a statement.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices in Bosnia decreased by 0.1% in July. 

Month on month, the consumer price index (CPI) increased for housing and utilities by 0,1%, health by 0.1%, transport by 1.9%, recreation and culture by 1.0% and restaurants and hotels by 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the CPI decreased m/m for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.4%, clothing and footwear by 6.1% and furniture and furnishing by 0.2%, the statistics office said.

Russian banks are having their most profitable year since 2015

The profits earned by Russian banks in July continued to rise and are now at their highest level since at least 2015, according to the latest Central Bank of Russia (CBR) bulletin.

Russia’s industrial production slows to 6.8% as low base effects wear off

As the low base effects fade, the growth in industrial production (IP) is showing signs of moderating y/y. IP growth in July slowed to 6.8% y/y vs. Bloomberg consensus expectations of 8% and estimates of 8.2% y/y.

Ukraine retail trade increases 10.1% in July 2021

Ukrainian retail sales increased 13.0% year on year in 7M21, slowing from 13.8% y/y growth in 1H21, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on August 20.

Russia gets $18bn in IMF's record giveaway

Russia has received $18bn worth of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) in the latest $650bn (456bn SDRs) transfer of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that will take its total reserves to a new all time high of $619bn.

Slovak unemployment rate stands at 7.66% in July

Jobless figures fall for fourth consecutive month.

