Bosnia's consumer price inflation at 1.7% in June

Consumer prices in Bosnia & Herzegovina increased by 1.9% year on year in July, after increasing by an annual 1.7% in June, the Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina said in a statement.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices in Bosnia decreased by 0.1% in July.

Month on month, the consumer price index (CPI) increased for housing and utilities by 0,1%, health by 0.1%, transport by 1.9%, recreation and culture by 1.0% and restaurants and hotels by 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the CPI decreased m/m for food and non-alcoholic beverages by 0.4%, clothing and footwear by 6.1% and furniture and furnishing by 0.2%, the statistics office said.