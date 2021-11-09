Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars at meeting with US envoy

Bosnia's presidency pledges no more wars at meeting with US envoy
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo November 9, 2021

Bosnia & Herzegovina remains an independent, sovereign and territoriality whole state and there will be no repeat of ethnic clashes in the war-scarred nation, said US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar after his meetings with the members of Bosnia’s presidency.

Escobar's visit comes a week after the international community's high representative, Christian Schmidt, warned of the possibility of a new war. Schmidt also warned that the Balkan nation could fall apart if the international community does not curb the threatening separatist actions of Bosnian Serb leader and presidency member Milorad Dodik.

Dodik has recently stepped up his separatist rhetoric, threatening to withdraw Bosnia’s Serb entity, Republika Srpska, from the Bosnian army and other state institutions. 

“The most important thing that we agreed with all of the interlocutors that we met with today is that we all agree that there will be no war and that’s the most important message,” said Escobar adding that “that’s not just the message that you are going to hear from all of the leaders that I meet with today, but you are going to hear this from regional leaders as well”.

“I was glad that I had a productive meeting with Mr. Dodik where he was open to discussing withdrawing all of the legislation that would weaken the central institutions [of the state] so that we could continue working on the questions of economic integration,” Escobar said at a press conference.

“Both he and I believe that the topic of war has no real basis. Only those who wanted to deepen the additional atmosphere of mistrust talked of war. Neither I nor anyone from the Republika Srpska entity called for war as an option at any point. In this regard, we agree that peace should be preserved. I offered him one thing, that all those rattling their weapons should be the subject of rapid interventions that would lead to the intervention of international forces against them and that no one should use them against others. All processes should be political, and no one should take war as an option for resolving these issues,” said Dodik.

“We [Republika Srpska] also said that we were preparing documents on some things. They’ve already been conceived. We said that we would go to the RS National Assembly and withdraw certain consents from the field of the army, indirect taxes, the state judiciary and that we would draft new legislation in the next six months,” Dodik added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Heavy rain causes floods and blackouts in Sarajevo

Sberbank Europe to sell Hungarian unit and four other subsidiaries in CEE region

Bosnian central bank raises economic growth forecasts

News

Norwegian Refugee Council calls on world to help Iran deal with hundreds of thousands of fled Afghans

Ahead of harsh winter, 4,000 to 5,000 people from Afghanistan are crossing Iranian border daily says humanitarian NGO.

Romania’s central bank cautiously raises refinancing rate by 25bp

National Bank of Romania increased the refinancing rate to 1.75%, against consensus expectations for a steeper tightening of the monetary stance.

Poland, Lithuania close borders with Belarus as Lavrov suggests EU pay Minsk to keep refugees

Lithuania’s parliament declared a state of emergency at the country’s border with Belarus on November 9. It has closed the border to prevent migrants seemingly deployed by Minsk crossing.

Hungary’s central bank under pressure to make more aggressive rate hike as inflation hits nine-year high

Consumer prices in Hungary rose 6.5% y/y in October, their fastest rate since 2012.

‘Expect less water next year,’ Kyrgyzstan warns downstream neighbours

Relations between upstream and downstream Central Asian countries can be tense. This won’t help.

Norwegian Refugee Council calls on world to help Iran deal with hundreds of thousands of fled Afghans
5 hours ago
Romania’s central bank cautiously raises refinancing rate by 25bp
20 hours ago
Poland, Lithuania close borders with Belarus as Lavrov suggests EU pay Minsk to keep refugees
20 hours ago
Hungary’s central bank under pressure to make more aggressive rate hike as inflation hits nine-year high
21 hours ago
‘Expect less water next year,’ Kyrgyzstan warns downstream neighbours
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Heavy rain causes floods and blackouts in Sarajevo
    5 days ago
  2. Poland and Hungary report highest new COVID-19 cases since April
    5 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    19 days ago
  4. Hundreds of Middle Eastern migrants storm Polish border with Belarus in biggest clash yet
    2 days ago
  5. Uzbekistan rising
    5 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    19 days ago
  2. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    27 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    21 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    20 days ago
  5. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss