Bosnia’s real GDP expands 5.5% y/y in 1Q22

Bosnia & Herzegovina’s economy expanded by a real 5.5% year on year in the first quarter of 2022, slowing from a 7.5% y/y rise in the fourth quarter of 2021, the country’s statistics office reported on July 7.

The World Bank has projected that Bosnia’s economy will rise by 2.7% in 2022, significantly below the 7.1% rise last year. The IMF expects a 2.4% growth, while the EBRD sees Bosnia’s economy rising by 3% this year.

According to statistics office data, increase was recorded in almost all categories, including household final consumption expenditure (up 6.7%), gross capital formation (up 23.1%), exports of goods and services (up 40.6%) and imports of goods and services (up 41.0%).

Only the general government consumption dropped by 0.2% y/y.

In seasonally adjusted terms, first-quarter GDP moved up 1% quarter on quarter, after rising by 1.2% q/q in the previous three months.