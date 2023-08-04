Bosnian fitness tech start-up Rolla raises €6.3mn in seed round

Bosnian fitness tech start-up Rolla raises €6.3mn in seed round
Rolla's fitness platform is expected to launch in Q1 2024. / Mabel Amber via Pixabay
By bne IntelliNews August 4, 2023

Rolla, the fitness tech start-up from Bosnia founded by serial entrepreneur Igor Krezic, has raised a €6.3mn seed funding round, according to a press release on its website.

The round was backed by Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, founder of Rimac Group, and Hellen's Rock, the family office of Sacha Dragic, the Romanian founder of Superbet Group.

Rolla is a gamified fitness platform, currently in Beta, for runners and cyclists and the users can even exercise in the virtual world, similar to indoor cycle training apps like Zwift or TrainerRoad.

“The beauty of our system is in its balance and interplay — the Levels and Effort interact to create a continuous feedback loop, sustaining your engagement and rewarding you for both your everyday steps and long-term achievements. We're introducing a gamified experience that transcends the norm of data-driven health apps and provides a clear, navigable path towards health and fitness improvement,” said Krezic, as reported by Tech.eu. 

There are plans to launch features such as diet and weight management and health monitoring soon.

The fully functioning fitness platform is expected to launch in Q1 2024.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Violence against women becomes a mobilising force in Southeast Europe

US sanctions top Bosnian Serb officials

Storms follow heatwaves to batter Southeast Europe’s crops

Tech

Databricks to open development centre in Belgrade

Databricks seeks to build up Belgrade team, taking advantage of region's "rich vein of technical expertise".

Rucio Investment launches buyout bid for Slovenia’s Datalab

Luxembourg-based Rucio Investment and Datalab's founder and CEO Andrej Mertelj seek to take over ICT solutions developer.

Iran’s ridesharing drivers fret over implications of new hijab bill

Iranian taxi and rideshare drivers fret potential fines if passengers violate the hijab law under a controversial new bill currently going through the Iranian parliament.

Czech-based PPF buys 6.3% stake in Scandinavian Viaplay Group

PPF has significant assets in the media and telecoms sectors.

Hungary's R&D spending close to €2.27bn in 2022

The structure of R&D funding has gradually shifted towards the private sector since the mid-2000s.

Databricks to open development centre in Belgrade
4 hours ago
Rucio Investment launches buyout bid for Slovenia’s Datalab
15 hours ago
Iran’s ridesharing drivers fret over implications of new hijab bill
17 hours ago
Czech-based PPF buys 6.3% stake in Scandinavian Viaplay Group
1 day ago
Hungary's R&D spending close to €2.27bn in 2022
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    7 days ago
  2. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    3 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    7 days ago
  4. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    6 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    18 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    9 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss