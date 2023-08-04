Bosnian fitness tech start-up Rolla raises €6.3mn in seed round

Rolla, the fitness tech start-up from Bosnia founded by serial entrepreneur Igor Krezic, has raised a €6.3mn seed funding round, according to a press release on its website.

The round was backed by Croatian entrepreneur Mate Rimac, founder of Rimac Group, and Hellen's Rock, the family office of Sacha Dragic, the Romanian founder of Superbet Group.

Rolla is a gamified fitness platform, currently in Beta, for runners and cyclists and the users can even exercise in the virtual world, similar to indoor cycle training apps like Zwift or TrainerRoad.

“The beauty of our system is in its balance and interplay — the Levels and Effort interact to create a continuous feedback loop, sustaining your engagement and rewarding you for both your everyday steps and long-term achievements. We're introducing a gamified experience that transcends the norm of data-driven health apps and provides a clear, navigable path towards health and fitness improvement,” said Krezic, as reported by Tech.eu.

There are plans to launch features such as diet and weight management and health monitoring soon.

The fully functioning fitness platform is expected to launch in Q1 2024.