Bosnian Pride organisers to sue Republika Srpska president

Bosnian Pride organisers to sue Republika Srpska president
/ bne IntelliNews
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia March 20, 2023

Milorad Dodik, the president of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, is facing a lawsuit for discrimination against LGBT people, after saying that his entity "does not accept" LGBT organisations.

Dodik’s statement was made after an attack on members of the LGBT community and a journalist who was passing by. Three people were injured, including the journalist.

“Banja Luka [Republika Srpska’s administrative centre] is not a city that can accept and understand that kind of organisation. Given that this was all organised by the people who come from outside, Banja Luka said it does not belong to this sort of conscience. As long as I am the president, I shall always be expressing my stance,” Dodik said as quoted by N1.

He added he felt “no remorse” for the attack.

Pride march organisers said on March 20 they are filing a lawsuit against Dodik and the mayor of Banja Luka, Drasko Stanivukovic, accusing them of encouraging attacks with their public statements.

Mizra Halilcevic, one of the organisers, said an official meeting of the team was supposed to be held in the building of Transparency International. However, the police took the team out, urging them to go back to where they came from and saying they were not safe in Banja Luka, N1 reported.

“As for those who took violent actions, there is a law, they are known, they will be held accountable,” he added.

The March 18 attack followed the ban by the entity’s authorities on the planned Pride march announced on the same day over alleged security reasons. Dodik said he had urged the police to ban the event after 13 associations and organisations objected to the event.

On March 18, a group of 30 people, believed to have been football hooligans, attacked the organisers of Bosnia’s LGBT Pride march. The injured journalist, Vanja Stokic, said the police did not do anything to defend the group. Stokic said she and one of the Pride march activists asked the police to protect them after escaping the attackers but the policemen allegedly said that was not part of their job, N1 reported.

Meanwhile, the anti-LGBT campaign in Republika Srpska continued, with a group of people demolishing the premises of local NGO that is working on human rights protection, including the rights of LGBT people, N1 reported.

The attack was condemned by the international community with foreign embassies calling on Banja Luka’s authorities to take action.

“We strongly condemn this evening's violence in Banja Luka. Words have consequences. When civil society activists and journalists are regularly targets of verbal attack by RS politicians, it creates a climate where physical attacks can follow,” the delegation of the European Union said following the attack.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

All to play for in Russian-Chinese backyard

Has Southeast Europe come of age as an investment destination?

Bosnian Serb leader to copy law on foreign agents that sparked mass protests in Georgia

News

I’ll defeat Erdogan, put Turkey back on track then retire to look after grandchildren says Kilicdaroglu

‘Gandhi Kemal’, battling to overcome a reputation for being a bit dull, strives to show he’s energised.

Putin accuses the West of “use of weapons with nuclear components” after UK says it will send Ukraine depleted uranium ammo

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused "the collective West" of using “weapons with nuclear components,” after the UK said it would send Ukraine depleted uranium ammunition on March 22.

Ukraine signs off on a $15.6bn EFF staff-level agreement with the IMF

Ukraine has secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 48-month $15.6bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement, the government said on March 22.

Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks

Budapest claims that the move "hurts the cherished unity of Nato".

CEZ achieves record net income of CZK80.7bn in 2022

Czech power group, which is 70% state-owned, said it could issue a record dividend of up to CZK117 a share.

I’ll defeat Erdogan, put Turkey back on track then retire to look after grandchildren says Kilicdaroglu
9 hours ago
Putin accuses the West of “use of weapons with nuclear components” after UK says it will send Ukraine depleted uranium ammo
10 hours ago
Ukraine signs off on a $15.6bn EFF staff-level agreement with the IMF
11 hours ago
Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
11 hours ago
CEZ achieves record net income of CZK80.7bn in 2022
11 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    4 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    1 day ago
  3. Most African nations will attend Russia’s second Africa-Russia summit in St Petersburg
    7 days ago
  4. The wheels are coming off Russia’s banking sector
    8 days ago
  5. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    10 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    16 days ago
  2. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    10 days ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  4. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago
  5. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss