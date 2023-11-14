Bosnian Serb leader expects Bosnia to break up by 2030

Bosnian Serb leader expects Bosnia to break up by 2030
Milorad Dodik says he will be the first president of independent Republika Srpska by the end of the decade.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia November 14, 2023

Milorad Dodik, the secessionist leader of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, said he sees himself as the first president of independent Republika Srpska in 2030, sparking a fresh political scandal in the highly unstable country.

Bosnia comprises two autonomous entities – the Muslim-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska. Each of them has its own institutions and there are also state-level bodies.

Dodik was sanctioned by the US and UK for his secessionist politics but has taken more active steps towards breaking ties with the state-level institutions.

In an interview for the K3 TV channel, Dodik said Republika Srpska will secede from Bosnia in the coming years.

“I shall be in my first mandate as president of independent Republika Srpska,” Dodik said when asked where he sees himself in seven years.

He also accused politicians from the Federation of lying and being unreliable, saying that the Serbs cannot reach an agreement with them.

In response, the Federation’s Interior Minister Ramo Isak said that after seven years Dodik will celebrate his 71st birthday as a citizen of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Klix.ba reported.

“It is certain that Milorad Dodik will turn 71 years in seven years and that his 71st birthday he will celebrate as a citizen of Bosnia & Herzegovina. It is certain also that the Republika Srpska entity will remain an administrative-territorial unit within the state of Bosnia & Herzegovina,” Isak said.

“What is not certain is the location on which the Bosnia & Herzegovina’s citizen Milorad Dodik will celebrate his 71st birthday, whether this will be Bosnia & Herzegovina’s city of Banja Luka [Republika Srpska’s administrative centre], the capital of Bosnia & Herzegovina, Sarajevo, or the state prison of Bosnia & Herzegovina, or some other state prison that will be built in the next seven years,” he added.

He also said that unlike Dodik, Bosnia & Herzegovina will continue to exist.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Zelenskiy warns Russia planning to destabilise Balkans and Moldova

Top EU diplomat wants Western Balkans involved in bloc’s foreign policy

European Commission recommends EU open accession negotiations with Ukraine

News

Zelenskiy warns Russia planning to destabilise Balkans and Moldova

Ukrainian president says Russia likely orchestrated Middle East crisis and warns Balkans may be next.

Erdogan slams Israel as “terror state” as lieutenants file “genocide” case at world court

“Hitler of the 21st century” Israeli PM Netanyahu must stand trial for crimes against humanity, says attorney of Turkey’s ruling party.

Kyrgyz police accused of nicking imported cars from citizens at customs

One frustrated buyer says: “How do I know that that car is mine? Well, I still have the remote control for it. Look, I press the button, and I unlock the car. Can you imagine?”

Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi

Russia-focused hedge fund Prosperity Capital Management is quitting London as part of move to relocate its operations to Abu-Dhabi, citing Brexit and the UK’s unco-operative business environment.

Serbia moves away from dependence on Russian gas with new Azerbaijan supply deal

Serbia has agreed to buy 400mn cubic metres of natural gas a year from Azerbaijan from 2024, diversifying away from Russia.

Zelenskiy warns Russia planning to destabilise Balkans and Moldova
6 hours ago
Erdogan slams Israel as “terror state” as lieutenants file “genocide” case at world court
21 hours ago
Kyrgyz police accused of nicking imported cars from citizens at customs
22 hours ago
Russia hedge fund Prosperity Capital quits the UK for Abu-Dhabi
1 day ago
Serbia moves away from dependence on Russian gas with new Azerbaijan supply deal
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    16 days ago
  2. Saudi Arabia hosts kingdom's first Africa summit, to boost ties, promote stability
    3 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No peace talks for Ukraine, but at least peace thoughts
    6 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Polish hauliers' border blockade becoming a new flashpoint between Warsaw and Kyiv
    3 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    16 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    23 days ago
  3. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    24 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss