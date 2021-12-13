Bosnian Serbs vote to start quitting key state institutions

Bosnian Serbs vote to start quitting key state institutions
President Milorad Dodik addresses the Republika Srpska National Assembly.
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo December 13, 2021

The National Assembly of Republika Srpska, the smaller entity in Bosnia & Herzegovina, adopted a non-binding decision to withdraw from the armed forces, the judiciary and the state's tax system on December 9.

Representatives of the Republika Srpska opposition did not attend the session where the MPs present voted favour of the decision, which left a six-month period to draft entity laws on the armed forces, the judiciary and the tax system.

Milorad Dodik, president of the ruling SNSD party and a member of Bosnia's three-member presidency, said that parliamentary proposals would be concretised in the coming period. “After that, we will form institutions at the entity level. These will be concrete steps after today's debate in the RS National Assembly,” Dodik said.

However, opposition leaders say the moves could lead Republika Srpska into a new war. “I think the path you have chosen is dangerous for RS and we cannot follow you,” said Mirko Sarovic, leader of the largest opposition party SDS.

In a joint statement, the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and the European Union delegation said the parliament's decision was a “further escalation step”.

"Members of the governing coalition and the RS must be aware that continuing this dead end path of challenging the Dayton framework is damaging the economic prospects of the entity, threatening the stability of the country and the entire region and jeopardising BiH's future with the EU,” the western embassies said.

The embassies and the EU Delegation added that increased tensions and the blocking of the functionality of the institutions will restrict economic opportunities available to citizens, deter investment, and distract from the fight against corruption.

“RS politicians and those in the [Bosnian Federation] have opportunities to resume dialogue and to urgently find a resolution. We encourage all leaders to build mutual trust by immediately abandoning divisive and escalator rhetoric and return to the state institutions in full capacity, where they can also talk about disagreement issues,” said the statement from the top five western powers and the EU special representative in Bosnia.

“The decisions of the RS National Assembly, voted by a political group gathered around Milorad Dodik, are a direct blow to the Dayton Peace Agreement and the constitutional order of Bosnia & Herzegovina,” said Bakir Izetbegovic, leader of the largest Bosniak party, the SDA.

According to Izetbegovic, Bosnia’s judicial institutions are obliged to react decisively and take urgent steps within their competence. High representative Christian Schmidt has the same obligation, as do the guarantor countries of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

Izetbegovic added that he was disappointed with the “lukewarm reactions” of the international community in Bosnia to the Republika Srpska National Assembly's decision “calling on all leaders to dialogue”, “avoiding inflammatory rhetoric and building trust”.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia is one of the signatories and guarantors of the Dayton Accords. Asked by journalists about the vote, he added that Serbia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and that he does not want to talk about it, but that he can say what Serbia's policy is.

“Serbia's policy is to respect the territorial integrity of BiH, but also to respect the integrity of Republika Srpska within Bosnia, which means full respect for the Dayton Agreement,” said the president of Serbia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Back to rail at the start of the Western Balkans’ green transition

Corruption probe launched at Bosnia's biggest pharmaceuticals manufacturer

Loan guarantee for Bosnia’s Tuzla 7 coal plant confirmed as illegal

News

Hungary’s central bank announces package of tightening measures

MNB raises rates by another 30 bps, widens interest rate corridor and phases out QE and bond purchase schemes.

President Zeman agrees to all new Czech government ministerial appointments

President climbdown on vetoing foreign minister gifts Prime Minister Petr Fiala first victory in what is likely to be a long tug of war.

Crisis-hit Turkish lira takes high-volatility rollercoaster ride featuring new all-time low

Day saw a stomach-churning descent of 7%.

Bulgaria’s parliament endorses government led by Kiril Petkov

Appointment puts an end to the deep political crisis in the country that has held three general elections since April.

Albania’s opposition Democrats in disarray as delegates vote to dismiss party leader at unauthorised assembly

Current party leader Lulzim Basha says he won't quit despite vote at unauthorised assembly hosted by his predecessor Sali Berisha.

Hungary’s central bank announces package of tightening measures
9 hours ago
President Zeman agrees to all new Czech government ministerial appointments
19 hours ago
Crisis-hit Turkish lira takes high-volatility rollercoaster ride featuring new all-time low
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s parliament endorses government led by Kiril Petkov
1 day ago
Albania’s opposition Democrats in disarray as delegates vote to dismiss party leader at unauthorised assembly
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    7 days ago
  2. Putin wins concession from Biden for Russia-Nato security deal talks
    5 days ago
  3. Dollarisation in Turkey surpasses record set during country’s 2001 economic crisis
    5 days ago
  4. North Macedonia a critical part of Instadose’s plans to become world’s largest medical cannabis supplier
    4 days ago
  5. DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: Widespread nostalgia but no going back
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    20 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    29 days ago
  3. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    19 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    27 days ago
  5. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss