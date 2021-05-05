Bucharest Stock Exchange up 15.7% ytd despite modest performance in April

The rise of the Bucharest Stock Exchange's main index, BET, in recent months.
By bne IntelliNews May 5, 2021

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), BET, which follows the evolution of the top traded 17 companies listed on the local market, gained 15.7% in the first four months of this year.

The BET’s advance in April was just 1.4%, though, coming after a 9.7% increase in March that took the BET to new all-time highs.

All eight indices on the BVB have been on the rise since the beginning of the year, marking ytd performances ranging from 12.5% for the BET-FI index, which includes the financial investment companies (SIFs) and Fondul Proprietatea, to 17.8% for BET-NG, the index of companies from energy.

Nine of the BET’s constituents over-performed the index. The top performers were building materials producer Teraplast (TRP), which gained close to 88% in the first four months, boosted by the solid results and special dividends it will distribute from the first-quarter profit generated by the sale of its steel division.

