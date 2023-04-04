Bulgaria heading for technocratic government or sixth snap election

Bulgaria heading for technocratic government or sixth snap election
Former prime minister Boyko Borissov's Gerb party is the largest in the new parliament.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia April 4, 2023

Bulgarian politicians have few viable options after the April 2 snap general election that produced yet another highly fragmented parliament with the most likely ones being to form a technocratic government with a limited term and specific agenda, or a sixth early vote.

On April 2, Boyko Borissov’s Gerb was first placed with 26.5% of the vote, followed by the Change Continues-Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) coalition with 25.55. 

If Gerb and CC-DB join forces, they would have 133 MPs that would secure them a comfortable majority. But although the two formations have the same goals – the country’s further integration in the EU with accession in the Schengen border-free area and the eurozone, as well as moving forward the budget for 2023 and reforms that would unlock EU funds under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) – they seem reluctant to unite in a coalition.

CC-DB has repeatedly said that Gerb would be a possible partner only after it gets rid of its leader and key members whose names have been involved in large-scale corruption scandals.

Gerb, on the other hand, accuses CC-DB of being responsible for the current economic crisis, despite economies across Europe being affected by the Russian war in Ukraine.

The two parties face pressure to do a deal. Teneo analysts believe parties in the new parliament are likely to reach an agreement on a technocratic government as a sixth general election would anger voters.

“[A] temporary technocratic cabinet or another snap vote remain the most likely outcomes of the vote. However, this time the odds are tilted slightly more in favour of a technocratic cabinet with a clear set of objectives and support of the largest parties in parliament,” Teneo noted.

However, Change Continues said on April 4 it would not back or participate in a government led by or supported by Gerb. Despite that, the CC-DB coalition will come up with a joint position later this week.

Gerb leader Boyko Borissov remains silent for now and has said that he will speak after the official results are published at the end of the week.

Teneo noted that theoretically Gerb could cooperate with the ethnic-Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) as the three parties were close to a coalition deal in previous parliament and now they will have 128 out of 240 MPs. However, such a coalition would harm all participants, particularly Gerb and the BSP.

“[S]uch a coalition would likely be short-lived and might hurt Gerb’s popularity ahead of local elections in autumn. Also, Gerb and BSP would have to bridge their disagreements on various issues, including weapons supplies to Ukraine,” Teneo noted.

If Gerb fails to form a government, CC-DB would get the second mandate but its most realistic option is to form a minority government. However, that option would create a ruling coalition dependent on other political parties, mainly Gerb.

Meanwhile, the lack of a regular government allows Kremlin-friendly president Rumen Radev to have bigger influence on the country’s domestic and foreign policy.

Radev has already indicated that he will not give political parties much time for negotiations before giving the first of three mandates to form a government. That was seen as a sign that the president wants to continue ruling through caretaker governments.

The president will most likely call the parliament’s first session for April 19.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Gerb-SDS heading for slim win in Bulgaria’s snap general election

DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?

Poland demands EU action to reduce impact of Ukrainian grain glut on CEE markets

News

BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO

Saudi Arabia's cabinet approved a decision to join the Shanghai Co-operation Organization (SCO) on April 6, cementing the increasingly close ties between the Middle East oil producer and China.

Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw

First official visit abroad since Russia attacked Ukraine in February last year.

Bosnian Federation’s PM jailed over useless ventilators imported for coronavirus patients

Owner of a local raspberry farm contracted to import ventilators from China at start of pandemic.

Central Asian river levels poised for dramatic plunge, forcing urgent measures

Uzbekistan is working to introduce penalties for wasting water.

Japan's purchases of Russian oil exceed G7 price cap

Japan has been purchasing Russian crude oil at a price that exceeds the $60 per barrel price cap set by the G7 nations and Australia earlier this year, according to a recent report in the Wall Street Journal.

BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
4 hours ago
Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw
14 hours ago
Bosnian Federation’s PM jailed over useless ventilators imported for coronavirus patients
21 hours ago
Central Asian river levels poised for dramatic plunge, forcing urgent measures
1 day ago
Japan's purchases of Russian oil exceed G7 price cap
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  2. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  3. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    6 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Vision of Russia’s future
    7 days ago
  5. Countries bailed out by China
    3 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    16 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    25 days ago
  4. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss