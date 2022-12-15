Bulgaria’s Change Continues nominates former education minister for PM

Bulgaria’s Change Continues nominates former education minister for PM
/ Change Continues
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia December 15, 2022

Change Continues, the second largest party in Bulgaria’s parliament, nominated  former education minister Nikolai Denkov for prime minister, the party's co-founder Kiril Petkov said on December 15 at a press conference.

Denkov was minister of education at Petkov’s government and in the previous two caretaker governments. His nomination was backed by Democratic Bulgaria, Petkov said. The two reformist formations have decided to attempt to get support for a minority government if given the second mandate by President Rumen Radev.

As Gerb, which won the October 2 snap general election, failed to get enough support for its government, Change Continues is expected to get the second mandate within days.

Denkov said he has accepted the nomination with the plan to try to find an agreement between political parties in parliament on the most important topics for the country.

“We begin conversations with all political forces, the idea is to decide together what could unite us and those who would be ready to support such a government to engage with work for the implementation of the policies we present,” Denkov said.

He added he would invite all seven political parties in parliament to a joint meeting.

“The task is extremely difficult but we are treating it with absolute responsibility,” Denkov said.

Assen Vassilev, Change Continues’ second founder, said that the party already managed to hold talks with three other parties in parliament on December 15 – Democratic Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and Bulgarian Ascend. However, the MPs of these four parties are not enough for a ruling majority.

Change Continues said it will propose a minority government if it gets support for its top priorities and if at least some of them are voted on before the election of a government. They include legislation reforms that would secure Bulgaria’s entry in the eurozone and the Schengen border-free area, as well as social policies.

Scrapping legislation on re-introducing paper ballots is also among the top priorities. Vassilev said that if lawmakers overturn the veto Radev has imposed on those changes this would be a very bad sign of the lack of political will for talks on the important topics for Bulgaria.

“We hope that we can persuade at least some of the parties that participate in these changes to the electoral law to reconsider whether it is more important to have a government this winter or if they are ready to bury this opportunity because of the electoral law,” Denkov said.

Meanwhile, Gerb and far-right Vazrazhdane indicated that they would not participate in meetings organised by Change Continues.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ING: Europe is pushing climate-friendly travel

bneGREEN: Bulgaria’s capital bans old cars from traffic-clogged city centre

ING: EU reaches deal on world’s first carbon border tax

News

The McDonald's question in Belarus

While McDonald's in Belarus was initially planned to be replaced by its successor in Russia, Vkusno i tochka, officials in Minsk have likely ensured that the Russian investor has been kept out.

Russia’s VTB bank defies US sanction on Iran with cross-border Iranian rials transfers

VTB, the Kremlin’s second-largest bank, has announced it will launch cross-border bank transfers in Iranian rials, in direct contravention of US sanctions, Kommersant newspaper reported on December 19.

Trade journal pulls article describing claim Mongolian airline flew military gear from China to Russia

Eznis Airways says it is victim of smear campaign. Mongolia’s civil aviation authority says no such flight took place.

EU signs off on a watered down ninth package of sanctions

A watered down ninth package of sanctions against Russia was agreed at a late-night session of EU leaders on December 15 after very difficult discussions.

Nagorno-Karabakh faces a bleak midwinter as Azerbaijan maintains blockades

Self-proclaimed environmental demonstrators from Azerbaijan have blocked the road in Lachin, which is the only overland link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The McDonald's question in Belarus
1 day ago
Russia’s VTB bank defies US sanction on Iran with cross-border Iranian rials transfers
1 day ago
Trade journal pulls article describing claim Mongolian airline flew military gear from China to Russia
4 days ago
EU signs off on a watered down ninth package of sanctions
4 days ago
Nagorno-Karabakh faces a bleak midwinter as Azerbaijan maintains blockades
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    11 days ago
  2. Who is winning the sanctions war?
    6 days ago
  3. Mongolia to take public company at heart of coal mafia corruption scandal
    6 days ago
  4. Danske Bank pays $2bn to settle Estonian money-laundering scandal
    6 days ago
  5. Russia’s current account surplus falls to $10.7bn in November from $17.7bn in October
    8 days ago
  1. Mongolian government offers more concessions on probe into coal mafia said to have embezzled billions
    10 days ago
  2. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    11 days ago
  3. Mongolia protesters demand government name officials accused of thieving state coal export profits
    15 days ago
  4. Mongolians attempt to storm Government Palace as protests over coal profits scandal swell
    15 days ago
  5. Moldovan president calls for all Russian troops to leave the country
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss