Bulgaria’s Dronamics to supply delivery drones to DHL in deal worth up to €1.86bn a year

Bulgaria’s Dronamics to supply delivery drones to DHL in deal worth up to €1.86bn a year
By bne IntelliNews July 20, 2021

DHL has signed a partnership agreement with Bulgarian company Dronamics, which produces and operates middle-mile cargo drones.

DHL will partner with the Bulgarian company to jointly develop solutions and offer same-day cargo drone deliveries to customers using the drone delivery network and Black Swan drones from Dronamics, the Bulgarian company said in a press release.

The companies are discussing mutual exclusivity for middle-mile drone deliveries in selected industries and markets.

“We are constantly exploring new technologies to bring value to our customers, and we Dronamics that cargo drones will be an element in the next generation of transportation in logistics. Dronamics is a pioneer and leader in the field of cargo drones and our collaboration will help to open up opportunities for urgent, sensitive and time-critical deliveries,” Matthias Heutger, senior vice president, global head of innovation and commercial development at DHL, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The partnership aims to combine the middle-mile cargo drones of Dronamics with DHL’s first and last mile services. As part of the agreement, the Bulgarian company will provide equipment and expertise to operate the unmanned drone flights with the first commercial flights of the same-day drone cargo services expected to begin in 2022.

“We are incredibly excited that Dronamics has been selected by DHL, the world’s largest logistics provider as their first middle-mile drone partner, with a partnership that provides mutual exclusivity in selected industries and markets. This partnership has the potential to generate €1.86bn to Dronamics’ revenues annually, with plans underway to build and operate over 4,000 cargo drones to support the partnership in the coming years,” Svilen Rangelov, co-founder and CEO of Dronamics, said in the press release.  

The company’s flagship Black Swan unmanned aircraft is capable of carrying 350 kg of cargo over a distance of up to 2,500km at up to 80% lower cost than any aircraft, enabling same-day shipping over very long distances for e-commerce, pharma, and time-critical shipments.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE dealmaking back at pre-COVID levels in H1, says Mergermarket

Bulgaria’s ITN leader gives up controversial nomination for PM, to propose new government

Bulgaria’s consumer prices speed up growth further in June

Tech

Slovenia appoints ex-Uber executive as first minister for digital transformation

Mark Boris Andrijanic pledges to turn digitalisation into a national priority in Slovenia.

Montenegro's central bank sets up fintech hub

Hub to provide support to startups and banks active in the fintech field.

EU to grant Croatia's Rimac Automobili €200mn to develop driverless taxi

Electric supercar producer to receive funding under €6.3bn Recovery and Resilience Plan for Croatia.

Glorious story but modest exit for online fashion pioneer KupiVIP

Yandex.Market is in the process of acquiring KupiVIP, one of the most established e-commerce brands in Russia, founded back in 2008 by German entrepreneur Oskar Hartmann.

Estonia’s Wise valued at €9.3bn on London Stock Exchange debut

Fintech formerly known as Transferwise has won customers during pandemic lockdowns as people sought alternative ways of transferring cash.

Slovenia appoints ex-Uber executive as first minister for digital transformation
1 day ago
Montenegro's central bank sets up fintech hub
8 days ago
EU to grant Croatia's Rimac Automobili €200mn to develop driverless taxi
8 days ago
Glorious story but modest exit for online fashion pioneer KupiVIP
12 days ago
Estonia’s Wise valued at €9.3bn on London Stock Exchange debut
12 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    6 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    8 days ago
  4. US sweetens Iran’s path to restoring nuclear deal by unfreezing bank funds in Japan, Korea
    5 days ago
  5. John Kerry in Moscow to start climate change co-operation, Putin writes essay on Russia and Ukraine
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    15 days ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    22 days ago
  3. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    12 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    8 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss