Bulgaria’s Dronamics to supply delivery drones to DHL in deal worth up to €1.86bn a year

DHL has signed a partnership agreement with Bulgarian company Dronamics, which produces and operates middle-mile cargo drones.

DHL will partner with the Bulgarian company to jointly develop solutions and offer same-day cargo drone deliveries to customers using the drone delivery network and Black Swan drones from Dronamics, the Bulgarian company said in a press release.

The companies are discussing mutual exclusivity for middle-mile drone deliveries in selected industries and markets.

“We are constantly exploring new technologies to bring value to our customers, and we Dronamics that cargo drones will be an element in the next generation of transportation in logistics. Dronamics is a pioneer and leader in the field of cargo drones and our collaboration will help to open up opportunities for urgent, sensitive and time-critical deliveries,” Matthias Heutger, senior vice president, global head of innovation and commercial development at DHL, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The partnership aims to combine the middle-mile cargo drones of Dronamics with DHL’s first and last mile services. As part of the agreement, the Bulgarian company will provide equipment and expertise to operate the unmanned drone flights with the first commercial flights of the same-day drone cargo services expected to begin in 2022.

“We are incredibly excited that Dronamics has been selected by DHL, the world’s largest logistics provider as their first middle-mile drone partner, with a partnership that provides mutual exclusivity in selected industries and markets. This partnership has the potential to generate €1.86bn to Dronamics’ revenues annually, with plans underway to build and operate over 4,000 cargo drones to support the partnership in the coming years,” Svilen Rangelov, co-founder and CEO of Dronamics, said in the press release.

The company’s flagship Black Swan unmanned aircraft is capable of carrying 350 kg of cargo over a distance of up to 2,500km at up to 80% lower cost than any aircraft, enabling same-day shipping over very long distances for e-commerce, pharma, and time-critical shipments.