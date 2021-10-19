Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September
By bne IntelliNews October 19, 2021

Bulgaria’s consumer prices reached a nine-year peak, increasing by 4.8% y/y in August, after rising by 3.7% year on year in July. The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 3.5% compared to December and by 0.4% month on month, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 18.

Food prices increased by 4.4% y/y in September, after rising by 3.6% y/y in August. Annual consumer price inflation was more significant in transport (up 16.1% y/y), housing (up 5.9% y/y), education (up 5.4% y/y) and restaurants and hotels (up 3.8% y/y).

Compared to the previous month, education costs increased the most, by 3.7%, while prices of arts and entertainment dropped the most, by 4.6% m/m.

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased 4% y/y in September, after rising 2.5% y/y in August. The HICP was up 0.2% m/m in September.

The IMF has projected that consumer price inflation will reach 1.6% in 2021 and 2022.

